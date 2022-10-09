Aesthetics Key For Higher Preowned Car Sale Prices

Rugged Valley, a leading supplier of car seat covers and rubber car mats, reiterates the impact of aesthetics on preowned car sale prices.

The used car market in New Zealand has seen significant rises and dips over the past year. At its peak around September last year, preowned vehicles were selling for as much as 35% higher asking prices, but now the market is seeing a significant drop. One of the reasons for the currently lower second-hand car prices is that as cost-of-living expenses increase, fewer people are in the market for vehicles.

While the lower preowned vehicle prices are good news for consumers still looking to purchase a car, for sellers, it does mean that they can’t be asking the same kinds of purchase prices they might have been able to a year ago. For those needing to sell their vehicles, though, it is still possible to get a good price, but there are a few factors that will need to be in place to convince cash-strapped buyers to spend more.

Most sellers understand the need to provide potential buyers with a clear service history and ensure that their cars are in good running order; but fewer understand the great role aesthetics play in buyer determinations. Problematic aesthetics factors like dents, scratches, torn seats, and faded dashboards can all cause buyers to negotiate for a lower price.

Investing in regular waxes, fixing dents, and purchasing new car mats and seat covers can help sellers better retain or upgrade their vehicle’s aesthetics and prove to potential buyers that the car has been well looked after. The less visual damage there is to a car, the more willing buyers will be to pay a higher asking price.

For car owners looking to still make good money off of the sale of their vehicle, mechanical maintenance alone is not enough. To ask a higher price in the currently challenging market, the vehicle also has to hold aesthetic appeal.

