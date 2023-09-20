Aesthetics Today Magazine Announces Launch of Highly Anticipated Podcast Series

Aesthetics Today, the industry's premier magazine specializing in aesthetics treatments, hair care, and regenerative medicine, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand new podcast series

—

Aesthetics Today, the industry's premier magazine specializing in aesthetics treatments, hair care, and regenerative medicine, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand new podcast series, set to debut in September 2023.

This illuminating podcast is sponsored by Digital Aesthetics, a Health & Beauty marketing agency that has been at the forefront of aesthetics marketing since 2007. With a lineage steeped in innovation and industry expertise, the sponsorship synergizes perfectly with the podcast's mission to provide cutting-edge insights into the world of beauty and aesthetics.

The Aesthetics Today podcast will be hosted by Kelcie, a seasoned presenter who will engage with a diverse range of guests from the beauty and aesthetics sector. The inaugural episode will feature an exclusive interview with lip care specialist Monika Heiligmann, the creative force behind the esteemed Monika Heiligmann Lip Care Atelier. Listeners can expect to delve deep into the intricacies of high-end lip care in this introductory episode.

About the Podcast: The Aesthetics Today podcast aims to be an industry-leading platform, providing listeners with the latest trends in aesthetic treatments, regenerative medicine, and cutting-edge beauty products and technology. Future episodes will feature interviews with top-tier beauty business owners, skin brands, and other luminaries from the aesthetics universe, all sharing their insights, innovations, and inspirations.

Why Listen:

Stay updated on industry trends.

Gain expert insights from leading professionals.

Explore the fascinating world of regenerative medicine, aesthetic treatments, and high-tech beauty products.

Availability: The podcast will be available on major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts, among others.

Contact Info:

Name: Anna Maria Balint

Email: Send Email

Organization: Aesthetics Today

Website: https://aesthetics.today/



Release ID: 89108021

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.