AEWIN Offers Versatile Edge Server for AI Computing

TAIPEI, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As AIoT continue grows rapidly, more and more computing power are required at the Edge to handle real-time data processing, monitoring, decision-making, and controls. As the data would be calculated/ analyzed/ processed close to where it is generated, Edge Server is able to enhance the efficiency of the procedure. AEWIN responds to the demands of the markets and provide versatile Edge Server for AI Computing. The flagship models supporting diverse GPU cards for various intelligent applications are SCB-1932C, SCB-1937C, and BIS-3101.



AEWIN Edge AI Servers

SCB-1932C and SCB-1937C are 2U rackmount Edge AI server powered by dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and dual AMD Zen3 EPY 7000 series CPUs separately. Both high-performance systems are featuring short depth chassis design which makes them implemented at any edge with ease. Possessing the flexibility and scalability of up to 4x PCIe slots for AEWIN NICs, NVMe, Accelerators, etc. plus 2x dual-width PCIe Gen4 slots for GPU/FPGA, exact configurations required by individual needs can be achieve effortlessly.

As for BIS-3101, powered by 8th/9th Gen Intel Core i processor, the system not only completes complex tasks with its remarkable computing performance, but also offers cost-effective solution based on the flexibility of socket-type CPU (LGA 1151). It is with compact size and handle design which has the benefit of being easily moved and deployed in any location. BIS-3101 accommodates diverse GPU cards from single-slot to dual-slot which includes both passive cooling GPU cards such as T4/ A30/ A10 and active cooling ones such as GeForce RTX Series/ Quadro Series.

SCB-1932C, SCB-1937C, and BIS-3101 serving as edge computing platforms greatly reduce the latency of transmission to fulfill time critical cases. In addition to the supports of GPU computing power, AEWIN featured products can help to accomplish low latency inference and high-speed training for innovative applications in Smart City, Smart Medical, Smart Manufacturing, and more. Some of AEWIN previous Tech Blog also talk about the related topics, please check below for further information.

Edge Server Product details:

SCB-1932C : 2U Edge Server with dual Intel® 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP with 2x Gen 4 x16 FHFL GPU cards, 4x PCIe Gen4 x8 slots, redundant PSU, and short depth design.

: 2U Edge Server with dual Intel® 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP with 2x Gen 4 x16 FHFL GPU cards, 4x PCIe Gen4 x8 slots, redundant PSU, and short depth design. SCB-1937C : 2U Edge Server with dual AMD EPYCTM 7000 series with 2x Gen 4 x16 FHFL GPU cards, 4x PCIe Gen4 x8 slots, redundant PSU, and short depth design.

: 2U Edge Server with dual AMD EPYCTM 7000 series with 2x Gen 4 x16 FHFL GPU cards, 4x PCIe Gen4 x8 slots, redundant PSU, and short depth design. BIS-3101: Desktop Workstation with Intel® 8th/9th Core i CPU, supporting Gen 3 x16 dual width GPU card.

