AFP FinNext Asia Virtual to Focus on FP&A Practitioners in the Asia-Pacific Region

This virtual event, in partnership with FP&A Trends, features a keynote by Ben Pring, and a host of educational sessions and networking opportunities for the FP&A community.

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is hosting AFP FinNext Asia, taking place virtually 15-17 June 2021. AFP FinNext Asia is a complimentary event that provides educational sessions, networking, solution providers and more to tackle challenges that are relevant to the Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) practitioner.

The AFP FinNext Asia Planning Task Force, made up of FP&A professionals based in the Asia Pacific region, utilised their knowledge and experience to select the event's educational sessions. Topics include new trends and innovative solutions to challenges in the profession, such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence and driver-based planning, as well as relevant issues specific to industries and organizations.

AFP FinNext Asia's complimentary registration also includes access to an on-demand pre-conference workshop and the ability to connect with peers during the International FP&A Board Roundtable, which will hold a discussion titled: The Evolution of FP&A: Why Transformation is Essential.

Author and world-renowned future-of-work expert, Ben Pring, is the keynote speaker at AFP FinNext Asia. During his talk, "Thriving in an Era of Exponential Change," Pring shares his research data, case studies and insight to provide an overview of the skills, attitudes and business models required to succeed in a world of constant change.

"The FP&A and corporate finance function is rising in importance around the world. AFP created this event to ensure FP&A professionals have the resources they need to be part of this growing discipline," said Himashi Soriano, managing director of APAC. "AFP FinNext Asia provides attendees with a learning experience that offers: a deeper understanding of how FP&A translates corporate and business strategy into a financial plan, support for the continued development of FP&A practitioners as trusted advisors to the business, and new innovative solutions to relevant issues within this region."

This complimentary event is created exclusively for FP&A professionals working in Asia Pacific. Learn more and register for the event here. For any press queries, please contact Melissa Rawak at mrawak@afponline.org.

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. AFP established and administers the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials, which set standards of excellence in treasury and finance.

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/508493/Association_for_Financial_Professionals_Logo.jpg?p=medium600