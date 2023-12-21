AFP: More Thank Just a Waterproofing and Deck Systems Supplier

Advance Flooring Products in Benicia, CA, is more than a supplier; it's a trusted partner for builders, providing custom, reliable waterproofing and deck systems through in-house production, ensuring quality and swift turnaround times.

—

Advance Flooring Products (AFP) in Benicia, CA is more than just a supplier of waterproofing and deck systems. They are designers and partners, creating tailor-made products for builders that undergo meticulous testing at their on-site testing facility to ensure quality and safety.

AFP prioritizes customer needs, inspecting every detail from their perspective. The approach results in a portfolio of products that AFP has thoroughly vetted and stands behind.

AFP has a comprehensive on-site sheet metal workshop, fabrication, facility, which allows them to control the welding and fabrication process entirely. This dedicated team of welders and fabricators can create custom brackets and systems within the assembly on-site.

The reasoning behind AFP's decision to manufacture its own flashing comprises several advantages it offers. Faster turnaround times by eliminating delays associated with bespoke fabrications, ensures the use of appropriate metals and precision in detailing, tailored specifically to customer needs.

"We can fabricate custom specifications within a 48-hour window," said AFP CEO, Jim Metzger. "This not only guarantees a robust warranty but also builds trust and reliability in our services."

In-house production eliminates the source of contention and strengthens the warranty AFP offers. Liability and litigation in the industry have often resulted in a blame game, but AFP's integrated fabrication process aims to resolve this.

Why Choose AFP?

· Experience and Expertise: AFP is a testament to the 23 years of dedication and expertise of its founder, Jim Metzger, a respected deck builder and waterproofing applicator in Northern California.

· Continued Dedication to Quality and Customization: Their founder, Jim Metzger, established High End Development with a distinct passion for coatings and decorative finishes. Upholding this tradition, AFP top-tier decorative finishes and coatings specifically designed for deck applications. they take pride in their ability to provide bespoke finishes that are incorporated seamlessly with their railing systems.

· Innovative Solutions: Metzger's journey from applicator to supplier, manufacturer, and innovator was driven by his desire to address and rectify significant shortcomings he encountered in waterproofing and coating. As a result, AFP has pioneered new installation methods designed to mitigate these flaws.

· Superior Product Performance and Longevity: These innovative methods result in superior product performance and longevity.

· A Patented Clip: Key to AFP's innovation is Metzger's invention. This patented deck clip revolutionizes deck construction by enabling handrails to be mounted on top of the decks, addressing a longstanding industry problem. For decades, rail deflection, waterproofing cracks, and tedious rail servicing have posed significant challenges. Traditional methods often led to potential failures, releasing the waterproofer and applicator from warranty obligations due to rail-induced damage.

· Top-Tier Decorative Finishes and Coatings: AFP offers top-tier decorative finishes and coatings specifically designed for deck applications. AFP's expert team creates custom color designs exclusive to their needs.

· Integrated Approach: AFP is altering the narrative by designing waterproofing and railing scopes together. This integrated approach ensures that rail installations also come under the warranty, a significant departure from industry norms.

· More Than Just a Supplier: At AFP, they are not just suppliers; designers, crafting solutions that reshape the decking and railing landscape. They are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to provide their clients with the best possible product and experience.

· Customer Satisfaction: AFP's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in their long-standing relationships with contractors, suppliers, and homeowners. They strive to exceed expectations and ensure that every project is completed efficiently, on time, and within budget.

Advance Flooring Products is committed to providing quality, safety, and reliability in waterproofing and deck systems. With their comprehensive on-site sheet metal workshop and fabrication facility, AFP is the perfect partner for builders looking for a reliable and trustworthy supplier. https://youtu.be/PSmWgRL7jmQ

For more information on AFP's products and services, visit https://afpfloors.us

Contact Info:

Name: Mike Herrera

Email: Send Email

Organization: Advance Flooring Products

Address: 675 Stone Rd, Benicia, CA 94510, United States

Phone: +1-707-742-5360

Website: https://afpfloors.us



Release ID: 89116949

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.