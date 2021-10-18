AFT Launches NZ-Made, 100% Natural, 90% Recyclable Hemptuary® Skincare Range

SYDNEY, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare mavens and beauty gurus have a new product to not only feel good in but feel good about – AFT Pharmaceuticals' new skincare range, Hemptuary®, is made in New Zealand from 100% natural ingredients and has packaging that is 90% recyclable.



Hemptuary's Face & Body Oil is infused with hemp and manuka oil that is rich in essential fatty acids to boost the skin. Sea Buckthorn gently calms and soothes, while avocado oil deeply nourishes.

The nutrient-rich range harnesses the best of nature to nurture the skin. It is infused with organic hemp seed oil (also known as cannabis sativa oil), a rich antioxidant and super-moisturiser that contains Vitamins A and E, Omega 3 and 6 and gently calms, hydrates and revitalises the skin. The product range further promotes skin health by regulating the skin's oil production, improving balanced hydration and reducing fine lines and wrinkles. The products are manufactured in New Zealand from local and imported ingredients.

Hemptuary® was born last year after AFT Pharmaceutical's Director of International Business, Louise Clayton, discovered the amazing benefits of hemp seed oil on the skin whilst evaluating the hemp plant as part of a larger pharmaceutical project.

Louise, who has managed and led successful natural skincare brands over the last 20 years, says, "Creating our beautiful, hemp-based brand was driven by a simple philosophy – to harness the best of nature to nurture your skin. By monitoring industry trends and researching the most remarkable ingredients nature has to offer, our team of skincare experts loved nothing better than creating simple, effective formulations that work."

The range of three products includes Hemp Soothing Balm, Hemp Nourishing Face & Body Oil and Hemp Infused Moisturiser:

The intensive Hemp Balm with calendula and manuka oil soothes skin irritations and relieves tired and stressed skin, while peppermint relaxes the mind and body.





The Hemp Infused Moisturiser is a nourishing formulation featuring the natural benefits of hemp combined with nurturing arnica and manuka oil, and lemongrass soothes the senses.

Hartley Atkinson, the founder and CEO of AFT Pharmaceuticals, says, "We are pleased to launch a product range that meets consumer demand for responsibly made products which deliver results while being considerate of their environmental footprint. Hemptuary® is made in New Zealand with 90% recyclable packaging, with the exception of the bottle dropper and the jar lid, which is UV-coated. The range is unisex and is free of GMOs, parabens, silicone, sulphates and harsh chemicals. Along with its natural ingredients, it is PH balanced. All products are available to purchase now from pharmacies across Australia."

Fact Sheet

Hemptuary® products all contain:

Hemp Seed Oil



Rich in vitamins A and E; high in omega acids 3, 6 and 9.





Helps combat the effect of free radicals and protect against environmental damage.





Helps restore the skin barrier, while also hydrating and soothing the skin.





Helps to reduce inflammation without clogging pores.



Manuka Oil



Helps to calm and soothe inflammation and irritation of the skin.





Helps suppress wrinkle development, skin thickness and sun damage.



Baobab Oil



High Omega-3 content helps to lock moisture into the skin.



RRP of each product is $29.99

For more information and list of stockists visit, www.hemptuary.com.au

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hemptuaryskin/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hemptuaryskin/

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a New Zealand based pharmaceuticals company that was started in a garage 20 years ago by husband and wife duo Hartley and Marree Atkinson. It listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges in late 2015 and continues to spread its wings internationally as a true New Zealand success story.

As a pharmaceutical business that develops, licenses, and sells pharmaceutical products in Australasia and around the world, AFT's commitment to innovation makes a real difference to improving people's health. Community support is also very important to AFT Pharmaceuticals, who have raised money for various deserving local charities.

AFT's popular product lines include Maxigesic®, Hylo® eye drops, Maxiclear® and Crystaderm®, and in total it sells over 130 products in New Zealand and Australia ranging from pain relief to allergy treatments and eye care.

Check out the AFT website here and see the great things the company is doing to give back and support wellness in Australia, such as the Aussies Thinking About Health initiative.

www.aftpharm.com