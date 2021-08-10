AGC Biologics Appoints Tony Fraij as the new General Manager/Site Head of the Longmont, Colorado Site

LONGMONT, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced a new leadership appointment to oversee strategic development and operational excellence in large-scale C> production at its Longmont site in Colorado. Effective August 9, 2021, Tony Fraij will join the Longmont team as General Manager/Site Head.



Mr. Fraij will oversee the leadership of the Longmont site as it gets integrated into the AGC Biologics global facility network. Together with the Heidelberg and Milan sites, the Longmont facility will become an integral part of AGC Biologics’ end-to-end cell and gene therapy CDMO services, which currently includes plasmid DNA, viral vectors and cell therapies. Mr. Fraij has over 20 years of industry experience, having led operations at Boehringer Ingelheim, Sandoz, Novartis, and AveXis. His proven leadership skills and commitment to excellence will be greatly embraced in Longmont and across the AGC Biologics global network.



“We are excited to add Tony as another talented leader within the AGC Biologics organization. He brings a wide range of international experience and excellent leadership skills, “said AGC Biologics Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations J.D. Mowery. “I am confident that Tony will lead the Longmont site to great success, playing a crucial role in integrating the team into our global network.”



About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients’ most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

Matteo Pellegrino AGC Biologics mpellegrino@agc.com