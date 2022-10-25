The Agency Growth Book, with insights from sixteen world-class Agency Coaches, launches on the 15th of December

The Agency Growth Book provides insights and advice from sixteen world-class Agency Coaches for Digital Marketing Agency Owners who're serious about achieving sustainable growth. Agency owners can attend the launch event on December 15th to receive the free ebook from Agency Growth Events.

Agency Growth Events, the London-based organizer of business events is launching The Agency Growth Book on the 15th of December with a special virtual event.



The book includes insights from some of the best Agency Coaches in the world, Selected Technology and Service providers, and specialist Agency Media and Communities.



As marketing agencies grow, they hit common growth thresholds and problems and costly mistakes become inevitable. Agency Coaches help agency owners navigate these challenges and achieve sustainable, consistent growth.



Working with the right technology and service providers is another growth enabler for marketing agencies as they can automate repetitive tasks, allow teams to work more efficiently, and even open up new revenue streams.



Following the right media allows Agency owners to stay up to date with the latest developments and events while joining the right Agency communities gives access to a peer group that can answer their hardest questions.



With insights from all these groups of expert growth enablers, The Agency Growth Book is a must-have resource for any Agency Owner looking to succeed in today's rapidly evolving agency landscape.

This comprehensive guide is filled with insights and advice from some of the world's top agency coaches, including team building, pricing strategies, new business acquisition techniques, and more. The contributing authors are: Marcel Petitpas, Jason Swenk, Rachel Jacobs, Rob Da Costa, Rachel Gertz, Chris Bantock, Clodagh S. Higgins, Jody Sutter, Karl Sakas, Christian Banach, Tim Kilroy, Robert Craven, Kelly Campbell, Chris Simmance, Jonathan Leafe and Lee Goff.



The Agency Growth Book offers invaluable tips and actionable advice that will help marketing agency owners overcome common pain points and achieve sustainable growth. To get access to this free ebook and to learn more about the book launch event, visit agencygrowth.events today.



About Us: Agency Growth Events’ mission is to organize must-attend events for digital agencies to network with like-minded agencies & explore partnerships, engage with cutting-edge marketing technology vendors, reach out to the best talent for the job at hand and learn from community-generated content.

