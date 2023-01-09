The Agency Growth Book Published to Help Marketing Agency Owners Beat the Upcoming Recession and Achieve Sustainable Growth.

The Agency Growth Book provides essential information and strategies agency owners can use to weather the upcoming recession. The book, in its 6 chapters, 25 articles and 115 pages, contains invaluable advice from 17 agency coaches and 10 Technology and Service providers.

—





Agency Growth Events (AGE), the London-based organizer of business events, launched The Agency Growth Book on the 15th of December with a special event that enabled hundreds of digital agency owners to tune in virtually from all around the world.

The Agency Growth Book provides invaluable insights from globally recognized Agency Coaches, perspectives from selected technology and service providers, and advice from specialist agency media and communities. The book promises to become a must-have guide for all Agency Owners striving for growth in 2023 and beyond.

The marketing agency industry is facing unprecedented challenges due to the upcoming recession. Many agency owners are concerned about surviving and sustaining their businesses in these uncertain times. The Agency Growth Book provides essential information and strategies agency owners can use to weather the upcoming recession.

The book contains invaluable advice from 17 agency coaches and ten technology and service providers who shared their knowledge on how agency owners can:

Excel at new business acquisition

Create new products and services

Attain operational excellence

Improve efficiency through technology

Develop leadership skills and build effective teams

Plan until their Agency’s exit

As marketing agencies grow, they hit certain growth thresholds and problems. Agency Coaches help agency owners navigate these challenges and achieve sustainable, consistent growth. In addition, working with the right technology and service providers is a key growth enabler for marketing agencies. They have a strong potential to automate repetitive tasks, allowing teams to work more efficiently and even open up new revenue streams. Following the right media allows agencies to stay up to date with the latest developments and events while joining the right agency communities will give the Agency owners access to a peer group that can answer their most challenging questions.

The Agency Growth Book combines learnings from all of the above into one comprehensive guide filled with insights and advice. The contributing authors are Peter Levitan, Marcel Petitpas, Jason Swenk, Rachel Jacobs, Rob Da Costa, Rachel Gertz, Chris Bantock, Clodagh S. Higgins, Jody Sutter, Karl Sakas, Christian Banach, Tim Kilroy, Robert Craven, Kelly Campbell, Chris Simmance, Jonathan Leafe and Lee Goff.



Curated and hosted by industry experts, the book’s virtual launch event was full of educational and inspirational sessions focused on key growth topics. At the event, each speaker brought their expertise and addressed questions on issues essential to the growth of agencies. At the same time, participants took full advantage of AI-backed networking sessions to build meaningful connections with professionals from the agency world.

By providing thought-provoking platforms accessible to newcomers and experienced visitors/members, AGE delivers the critical insights and developments necessary for any agency owner seeking healthy growth.

The book and the launch event were sponsored by leading technology and service providers to the marketing agency community, such as ActiveDEMAND, Adzooma, Agency Sonar, Digital Agency Network, Duda, Invisible PPC, Momentum Accounting, Parakeeto, Unbounce and Vendasta.

Marketing Agency owners can download the book for free and accelerate the growth of their business at: https://www.agencygrowth.events/the-agency-growth-book

About Us: Agency Growth Events’ mission is to organize must-attend events for digital agencies to Network with like-minded agencies & explore partnerships, Engage with cutting-edge marketing technology vendors, Reach out to the best talent for the job at hand and Learn from community-generated content.

Contact Info:

Name: Merve Taka

Email: Send Email

Organization: Agency Growth Events

Website: https://www.agencygrowth.events



Release ID: 89087504

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.