Agency Growth Events launches AI-backed business networking for Brands and Digital Agencies.

Agency Growth Events (AGE) launches artificial intelligence backed business networking for its virtual events, matchmaking Digital Agencies and Brands into one-on-one video meetings to foster meaningful business connections. The three-event series starts with Camp ONE – All About Growth! on the 14th of October.

—

Agency Growth Events, the business networking-first series of virtual events designed for Marketing Professionals and Digital Agencies, announce AI-backed matchmaking for Season ONE.

"The main value of a business event is the connections made, and the business created." says Dr. Baris Onay, Co-Founder and CEO of Precision Communities, the B2B event organiser behind Agency Growth Events.

The London based company combines events, technology, marketing, and operational expertise to take community engagement to the next level. These factors are blended carefully at Agency Growth Events, creating a seamless matchmaking experience and an unparalleled return on investment for all attendees.

The Brand Marketers who wish to attend Agency Growth Events ask their burning digital questions to Digital Agencies worldwide through this link:

https://agencygrowth.events/brands-burning-questions/

The Digital Agencies in attendance receive these questions and connect with the Brands on video calls to answer them.

The AI employed at the events continuously learns which connections are more valuable for Brand Marketers and Digital Agencies and matches delegates with more potential business contacts of relevance and interest. This deep understanding of community needs sets Agency Growth Events apart in the world of B2B marketing events.

Unlike most other events, Agency Growth Events prioritises matchmaking and virtual business networking over other formats. This format allows attendees to explore business development opportunities and make new connections throughout Season ONE events, each with dedicated slots for virtual business meetings.

Agency Growth Events' virtual business networking nature is a much-needed innovation in the post-pandemic world of business events. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry came to its knees with overall output down by 73%, according to UFI, the Global Association of Exhibition Organisers. This issue is further aggravated by the ongoing restrictions on international business travel – a vital component for international events to bring together international buyers and sellers. By opting for a strict virtual and networking-first approach by design, Agency Growth Events is well-positioned to facilitate rapid exploration of new business opportunities for Digital Agencies and Brands from all over the world.

The three events that make up Agency Growth Events Season ONE are:

14th of October, Camp One – All About Growth

16th of November, Camp Two – There's more than one way to grow!

9th & 10th of December, SUMMIT – All about Brands

Agop Niksarlioglu, Co-Founder and CDO of Precision Communities, adds: "Digital Agencies and Brands are encouraged to attend Agency Growth Events Season ONE and experience the AI-backed virtual business networking features that provide an unrivalled return on investment and time. We have put together a series of blog posts on how to make attendees' virtual event participation a success."

The first event of Season ONE hosts distinguished speakers from the world of marketing and digital agencies. You can find the updated list of speakers here:

https://agencygrowth.events/events/

Visit https://agencygrowth.events for more information.

