Agilex Biolabs and Gyros Protein Technologies Partner for BioAnalysis Zone Webinar on Singlicate Analysis

ADELAIDE, AUS, May 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Agilex Biolabs, Australia's largest and most technologically advanced specialist bioanalytical laboratory for clinical trials is partnering with Gyros Protein Technologies and BioAnalysis Zone to share the latest on singlicate analysis on the Gyrolab platform.







Register Here

Singlicate analysis on the Gyrolab platform

Wednesday 2 June 2021

18:00 [EDT] 23:00 [BST] | Thursday 3 June 06:00 [CST] 08:00 [AEST]



Agilex Biolabs' Principal Method Development Scientist, Morgan Evans will present with Gyros Protein Technologies' Application & Service Director EMEA and Asia Pacific, John Chappell for a comprehensive webinar titled Singlicate analysis on the Gyrolab platform.



The webinar topic was inspired by the Agilex Biolabs poster presentation Development and Validation of a PK Method for Tocilizumab in Both Singlicate and Duplicate on the Gyrolab Platform presented at the 13th EBF open symposium.



Over the last several years singlet analysis has become a hot topic within the world of LBA non-regulated and regulated bioanalysis. A number of studies have demonstrated positive outcomes on both replicate precision assessment and PK/TK parameters.



Due to the highly automated and robust nature of the instrument, Gyrolab has become a front runner in LBA technologies for singlicate analysis.



This webinar will look at the overall landscape of singlet analysis and through Agilex Biolabs case studies discuss the use of the Gyrolab technology. It will also look at how lessons learned can inform prospects of singlicate analysis on other technological platforms keeping in mind 'speed to patient' to ensure efficiency in bioanalytical laboratories.



Agilex Biolabs' world-class laboratories feature state-of-the-art equipment including Gyrolab Xplore, MSD Quickplex 120, Luminex Magpix, BD FACSymphony A3 flow cytometer and soon to be released, digital droplet quantitative real-time RT-PCR.



The company offers services for both small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity (PD) and biomarker bioanalysis utilising the two platforms of LC-MS/MS and Immunoassay.



Australian clinical trials have remained open for business and Agilex Biolabs is a designated essential service so clients can be assured of study continuity.



Agilex Biolabs has more than 120 staff which includes 85 dedicated laboratory staff, and supports client pharma and biotech companies from US, Europe and APAC.



Book a confidential briefing with our scientists before you start your next clinical trial.



About Agilex Biolabs --



Agilex Biolabs, Australia's leading bioanalytical laboratory, has more than 24 years' experience in performing regulated bioanalysis, including quality method development, method validation and sample analysis services. It has successfully supported hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials from around the world where customers choose Australia for the streamlined regulatory process and access to the world's most attractive R&D rebate of more than 40% on clinical trial work conducted in Australia. Agilex Biolabs also offers toxicology services through its company TetraQ, an established GLP rodent toxicology facility in Australia.



Agilex Biolabs has the leading certifications including OECD GLP Recognition with NATA (Australian Government OECD GLP Compliance monitoring authority) and ISO 17025 Accreditation for global recognition. The company has recently expanded its main labs by more than 30% to accommodate biotech demand from APAC and the USA. Watch the new lab video walkthrough at



Agilex Biolabs specialises in bioanalysis of small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers and immunological pharmacodynamics assessments utilising LC-MS/MS, immunoassay (Mesoscale, Gyrolab, Luminex) and flow cytometry (BD FACSymphony A3, 20 colour cell analyser).



Agilex offers pharmacodynamics services that include immunobiology services using the latest state-of-the-art technology to support immunology, cell biology and mode of action assays, including:

- Immunophenotyping

- Receptor occupancy

- Cytokine release assays (whole blood or PBMC stimulation assays) and cytokine/biomarker profiling

- PBMC assays and cellular mechanism of action assays



Agilex Biolabs Media Contact:

Kate Newton

Media@AgilexBiolabs.com



