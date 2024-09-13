Agilie Releases Key Insights on Choosing a Reliable Fintech App Development Company

—

In today’s fast-evolving fintech landscape, cost efficiencies and the search for excellence come down to finding the right degree of tinkering with business processes, like the perfect blend of coffee — essential for staying alert and ahead. After all, no company would want to invest too much into an in-house development team when there are far more efficient solutions. With the price tag of keeping full-time software developers, cybersecurity experts, or data analysts increasing approximately every month, many discerning CEOs are now looking to outsourcing and outstaffing to keep their budgets in check.

These strategies enable firms to reduce overhead, reach highly qualified professionals, react quickly to market dynamics, use specialized knowledge that might not be in-house, and increase organizational performance by streamlining processes.

Thus, choosing the right fintech app development company is the backbone for the future success of the business project. “To guarantee those outcomes, the financial tech apps development partner aims to solve dilemmas relevant to the application’s tech effectiveness, compliance with security protocols, and UX/UI design,” says Sergey Gladun, the CEO & Founder of Agilie.

How to determine the reliability of a fintech app development company?

Aspect one: Years of experience

The first aspect of choosing a fintech app development company’s reliability is its years of experience. This factor is crucial because the longer the organization functions in the fintech market, the more practical problem-solving experience it has, which will affect the project’s outcomes favorably.

Aspect two: Fintech expertise

When the business owner is unsure which candidate to prefer because of the high fintech market saturation, the domains of the company's expertise may guide the ultimate decision, proving the company's reliability. The versatility of experience represents a competitive advantage of the fintech app development company due to its ability to create a cross-functional project, like developing a cryptocurrency from scratch and integrating it into the neobank app.

Aspect three: Industries where the company works

Another aspect essential to determining whether a fintech company is reliable is the industries it works in. Although fintech is already on the list, projects in other fields like real estate, healthcare, and IoT can diversify the fintech company from its counterparts, proving the versatility of its experience and reliability of its problem-solving.

For instance, the business owner can benefit from a partnership with such a financial technology development company when it comes to the healthcare industry. The candidate company can offer the service of building a blockchain from scratch to enhance a patient's data security and, consequently, resist cyberattacks.

Aspect four: The projects the company worked on

The fourth aspect that determines the fintech company’s reliability is its portfolio. The candidate’s success stories can introduce a recap of the companies it collaborated with, challenges it overcame, and solutions it created, which will illustrate its reliability.

The business owner should pay attention to the fintech company’s portfolio to analyze what were the needs of the organization that partnered with a fintech company, the challenges, and solutions.

Aspect five: Clients’ feedbacks

Client reviews give an honest impression of the fintech company’s work. The business owner can check which potential competencies of the fintech partner the client liked most: time-effectiveness, customer-centricity, cost-effectiveness, or result excellence, which will affect the overall impression about its reliability.

Aspect six: Fintech company’s compliance with tech trends

The final aspect affecting the fintech company’s reliability is whether it complies with the technology trends. The shift to improved development frameworks, tech stack optimization, and respect for trends like cryptocurrency integration determine whether the company is static or dynamic in its professional development and its ability to provide non-standard tech solutions.

Compliance with Security Standards

When any company starts applying or developing payment apps, it must comply with the PCI-DSS security standard. “This standard is important because it requires fintech app development companies to guarantee the cardholders’ data security and confidentiality to pass the further compliance audit,” as Sergey Gladun states.

In order to pass the compliance audit, the company has to guarantee the development of a secure system and network, launch the vulnerability management program, and develop strong measures of access control.

Agilie Advantages as a Reliable Partner

Founded in Ukraine (Dnipro), Agilie strives to provide client-centric, cost-effective, unique, and tech-savvy from scratch and product optimization solutions for startups, B2B, and large enterprises. The tech trends the company follows include Ruby on Rails, NestJS for Backend development, ReactJS, and VueJS as frontend frameworks.

With 14+ years of experience and 200+ completed projects, Agilie’s domains of excellence include fintech, blockchain software, mobile banking, and payment solutions in fintech, IoT, real estate, logistics, and healthcare industries.

As an outsourcing organization, Agile provides clients with effective, on-time project results due to the three-dimensional staff model: dedicated teams, staff augmentation, and software outsourcing.

More information about Fintech App Development is available on the company’s office website.



Contact Info:

Name: Sergey Gladun

Email: Send Email

Organization: Agilie

Website: https://agilie.com/



Release ID: 89140970

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.