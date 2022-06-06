Agnès b. online shop Now till 30 Jun, 25% exclusive discount for Singapore fans Promote code: ABSG25

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its subtle, chic and timeless style, Agnès b. is more than Parisian fashion. It's a state of mind of feeling good, attractive and better. Since 1975, this revolutionary philosophy has permeated the brand's lines, namely Femme, Homme, Bijoux, Sport and Voyage. Agnès b.'s fervent passion for fashion has resulted in signature pieces that continue to withstand time: the snap cardigan, for instance, or the little black-and-white dress much-loved by French singer Jain.



Agnès b. online shop - Now till 30 Jun, 25% exclusive discount for Singapore fans

Today, it spreads its gospel to its Singapore fans with a 25% off promotion code (ABSG25) for full-priced items from now until June 30, 2022. Get the summer wardrobe ready for the sizzling months on www.agnesb.com.hk.

The promotion does not apply to the FOREVER series and selected items. Terms and conditions apply.

About agnès b.

International brand, agnès b. opened her first shop on rue du Jour in Paris in 1976. Since then, she is renowned for her timeless garments and offers some irresistible favourite pieces throughout the changing year. She has designed clothing for men, women and children that reflects the spirit of the age by creating a wardrobe that can easily adapt to every personality and can be worn for a very long time. A family enterprise, a civic enterprise, agnès b. tries as much as possible to keep her production in France. agnès b. supports humanitarian and artistic projects with her endowment fund, her art gallery and an art periodical: Point of ironie.

