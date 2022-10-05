Agnez Mo joins Madame Tussauds Singapore As The First Indonesian Celebrity

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madame Tussauds Singapore today unveiled Agnez Mo as the first Indonesian celebrity wax figure to join the walk of fame at the attraction. The multi-talented songwriter, music producer, actress, dancer, and model, who is also known as a fashion icon and a businesswoman, attended the launch event to reveal her figure.



Indonesian celebrity, Agnez Mo unveiled her very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore on 5 October, 2022. (Photo: Madame Tussauds Singapore)

"I am really honoured to be invited to have my own figure, as Madame Tussauds is such an iconic place to be at. It gives me the opportunity to let people around the world learn about my work, and my story – that it is about a girl who has a dream, and who has the tenacity to make it happen. That my art and my purpose in life is not about fame, but it's about creating a legacy," says Mo.

Elaine Quek, Head of Sales and Marketing, Madame Tussauds Singapore also shares her excitement on the latest addition to the attraction, who had been voted by fans as the next personality they would like to see in Singapore. "We are indeed privileged to have such a talented star to be a part of our attraction. We hope this will attract fans from all over the world to come and experience the excitement."

Mo's wax figure sitting, which took place back in 2019, took a total of four hours to finish. The initial launch was delayed due to the pandemic. After a two-year wait, 50 lucky fans from Singapore and the region, were treated to an exclusive preview where they saw the wax figure for the first time. The fan meet-&-greet session, co-organised by Madame Tussauds Singapore with Sentosa Islander, also gave the fans a chance to meet Mo in person and take photos with her and her figure.



The outfit Mo selected is by American designer Prabal Gurung and depicts one of her many looks that has evolved over time. (Photo: Madame Tussauds Singapore)

The outfit Mo selected for her wax figure is by American designer Prabal Gurung and depicts one of her many looks that has evolved over time, often influenced by her life experiences. Mo likes to experiment with fashion, especially one that juxtaposes two different looks into an effortless style. She cites the iconic Audrey Hepburn and Aaliyah as her inspirations - strong women who know what they want and how to get it. This is evident in her many achievements, as not only is she the most awarded artist in Asia with a total of 350 awards, she is also an anti-drug and anti-human trafficking ambassador in Asia.

For those who are excited to see Agnez Mo's one and only figure in the world you can do so by purchasing the exclusive Agnez Mo ticket bundle through travel partner Traveloka, which includes admission into the attraction and a limited-edition fan merchandise set.

For more information, visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/ and follow Madame Tussauds Singapore on Facebook and @MTsSingapore on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About Madame Tussauds Singapore

Located at Imbiah Lookout, Sentosa, Madame Tussauds Singapore opened in October 2014, and features variety of interactive experiences under one roof; from Madame Tussauds Singapore, to Images of Singapore, to "Spirit of Singapore" boat ride – the only Madame Tussauds site to have a boat ride, the Marvel Universe 4D Cinema, and lastly the Ultimate Film Star Experience! Featuring 12 incredible zones from glamourous Hollywood actors to your favorite K-pop stars, artists, musicians and sports heroes, the incredible Madame Tussauds Singapore houses over 75 wax figures. The gallery of wonder is so much more than an exciting attraction – where guests will get to experience our immersive and interactive technologies at every corner!

Welcoming a fabulous 10 million guests though our world-famous doors every year, Madame Tussauds gives you the chance to experience the ULTIMATE fame experience. We have over 23 unique locations around the globe, from New York to Singapore, Amsterdam to Sydney - and of course London, where the story began. Throughout our 250+ year history, Madame Tussauds has brought to life thousands of celebs, stars and heroes - in mind-blowingly accurate detail – giving visitors the opportunity to brush shoulders with their idols and LITERALLY reach for the stars!

Madame Tussauds Singapore welcomes guests from 10am to 6pm daily (final admission at 5pm). For ticket enquiries, please call (65) 6715 4000 or visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/.

Instagram: @MTsSingapore

Facebook: @MadameTussaudsSingapore

Twitter: @MTsSingapore

Tiktok: @MTsSingapore

Hashtag: #MadameTussaudsSG

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based family entertainment. As Europe's Number One and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates 130 attractions, 20 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67 million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its 28,000 employees (peak season). For more information, http://www.merlinentertainments.biz.