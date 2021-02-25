SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for last minute travel searches for same day and next day overnight hotel stays have increased compared to last year, according to global digital travel platform Agoda.com, as it unveils its GoLocal Tonight product across Asia Pacific. From today, travelers looking for spontaneous last-minute travel, can benefit from even greater savings from Agoda's GoLocal Tonight deals when they make a same day booking.



Agoda launches GoLocal Tonight to meet travelers' demand for spontaneous domestic travel adventures



Demand for last minute travel searches have increased

Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are the top three Asia Pacific markets to embrace the thrill of the impromptu travel experience searching for same day check-ins according to Agoda's search data. These markets are followed by travelers from Vietnam, Hong Kong, Japan, India, the Philippines, South Korea and Singapore.

"There's a growing group of travelers choosing last-minute adventures – couch dwellers who might make spontaneous decisions to either watch a show or book a staycation for the thrill of it. GoLocal Tonight appeals to this new segment of canny, impulse travelers who are looking out for and are incentivized by low prices to take advantage of same day deals. It's a win-win for both partners and travelers," Enric Casals, Regional Director, Agoda.

Thousands of hotel and accommodation providers across Asia Pacific have signed up to offer travelers up to 30% additional discount off last minute reservations. Whether travelers are looking for a solo city break, or to head into the country or the beach with a group of friends, GoLocal Tonight has amazing last minute deals.

Note to editors:

Search data was collected on February 10, 2021 for the period January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021.

About Agoda

From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, digital travel platform Agoda has grown to offer a global network of over 2 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travelers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas, to suit all budgets and travel occasions. In 2019, Agoda added a flight product and packages to help make travel even easier.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,000 staff in 28 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages.

