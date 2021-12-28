Agoda reveals where travelers are staying on NYE

Cities take the top spot crown but beach and rural destinations rank high in this year's top ten

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers are looking for new experiences to celebrate the start of 2022. Famous cities remain hot destinations but the travel trend to 'escape' to more off-beat nature or beach destinations dominates this year's New Year's Eve plans, according to the data from digital travel platform, Agoda. And again this year, travelers are choosing luxury to welcome in the New Year.

While Asia wide, capital cities dominate each market's top destinations for New Year's Eve, including the return of Bangkok to Thailand's number one spot, world class beach destinations like Goa (India) (India #1), Bali (Indonesia), Cebu (Philippines), Pattaya (Thailand), Jeju Island (South Korea), as well as Penang, the food capital of Malaysia also make the list with partygoers this year taking advantage of the lifting of restrictions to be more adventurous and exploring further. Agoda's data shows that across many markets there are many newcomers to this year's top ten, including coastal destinations Batam Island (Indonesia, #10), Andaman and Nicobar Island (India, #7), and Kenting (Taiwan, #10). Lush green mountains and scenic destinations, including Khao Kho (Thailand, #9), Bohol (the Philippines, #8), and Ninh Binh (Vietnam, #10) also gain in popularity. In Vietnam, Sapa and Dalat knock Hanoi out of this year's top three.

Travelers are taking care of themselves after on-and-off lockdowns this year. According to data by Agoda, the preference for 4-5 star hotels is even stronger with Taiwan and Thailand travelers upgrading to 4-5 star hotels, from 1-3.5 star accommodation for New Year's Eve this year, joining Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam travelers who continue to choose 4-5 star venues to celebrate the arrival of 2022. In India, 1-3.5 star hotels remain popular among travelers, reflective of trends in 2020.

"Travel is back, although domestic travel remains the predominant source of business for Asian destinations during this NYE celebration season. Agoda data shows that in addition to the big city, traditional, celebration destinations, travelers across Asia are showing their ongoing desire to get out, to getaway and to escape the constrictions and controls of Covid impacted cities. The city staycay is booming. Equally the appeal of Asia's beaches, stunning scenery and freedom of open space has people heading for the coast and mountains in droves. In Vietnam, Hanoi was knocked out of the top three by Sapa. Meanwhile Kuching in Borneo unseated Langkawi for a spot in Malaysia's top three, and Boracay sprung into second spot for the Philippines. In addition, consumers want luxury. There are great 4-5 star, luxury, hotel deals available during the COVID recovery. Data shows that Taiwanese and Thai travelers are booking higher star category hotels compared to last year. Joining travelers from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Korea and Vietnam in the hunt for a luxurious end to a tough 2021," says Timothy Hughes, Vice President Corporate Development, Agoda.

Most booked destinations on New Year's Eve

Indonesia India Malaysia Philippines 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Jakarta Jakarta Goa Goa Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur Manila Manila Bali Bali Mumbai New Delhi and NCR Langkawi Penang Cebu Boracay Island Bandung Bandung New Delhi and NCR Mumbai Penang Kuching Tagaytay Cebu

South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Seoul Seoul Taipei Taipei Pattaya Bangkok Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City Jeju Island Busan Taichung Taichung Bangkok Pattaya Dalat Sapa Busan Jeju Island Kaohsiung Kaohsiung Chiang Mai Chiang Mai Hanoi Dalat

Market-specific data

Indonesia

2020 2021 Jakarta Jakarta Bali Bali Bandung Bandung Yogyakarta Yogyakarta Surabaya Surabaya Malang Medan Semarang Semarang Bogor Bogor Makassar Malang Medan Batam Island

Jakarta remains #1 destination, offering a wide range of entertainment and lifestyle activities during NYE, followed with Bali (#2) that sees surge in visitors amid the loosening of travel restrictions. Bandung (#3), Yogyakarta (#4), and Surabaya (#5) hold their spots and round up the top five.

remains #1 destination, offering a wide range of entertainment and lifestyle activities during NYE, followed with (#2) that sees surge in visitors amid the loosening of travel restrictions. Bandung (#3), Yogyakarta (#4), and (#5) hold their spots and round up the top five. Medan , as one of the biggest and the most popular city out of Java joins at #6, making the leap 4 spots from #10 in 2020.

, as one of the biggest and the most popular city out of Java joins at #6, making the leap 4 spots from #10 in 2020. Batam which is famous for its beautiful beach and underwater scenery joins at #10 in 2021

India

2020 2021 Goa Goa Mumbai New Delhi and NCR New Delhi and NCR Mumbai Bangalore Bangalore Chennai Pondicherry Pondicherry Chennai Pune Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jaipur Udaipur Hyderabad Jaipur Kolkata Manali

Goa remains in the #1 spot once again, offering sea, sand and sun during NYE, followed by the country's capital city of Delhi (#2) for some culture and cuisine and Mumbai (#3) to enjoy its hustle and bustle, Bangalore (#4) stays on the same spot as last year while Pondicherry (#5) beats Chennai by one spot

remains in the #1 spot once again, offering sea, sand and sun during NYE, followed by the country's capital city of (#2) for some culture and cuisine and (#3) to enjoy its hustle and bustle, (#4) stays on the same spot as last year while Pondicherry (#5) beats by one spot New entrant Andamans and Nicobar Islands with its crystal waters, Udaipur known as the Venice of the East and Manali for its close-up view of snow cap mountains, rise in ranks this year pushing Hyderabad and Kolkata off the list entirely.

of the East and Manali for its close-up view of snow cap mountains, rise in ranks this year pushing and off the list entirely. Chennai and Jaipur stay on the top ten list in slightly different positions as last year

Malaysia

2020 2021 Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur Langkawi Penang Penang Kuching Kuching Langkawi Malacca Malacca Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Kuantan Port Dickson Cameron Highlands Genting Highlands Port Dickinson Johor Bahru Genting Highlands Ipoh

Kuala Lumpur retains its top spot as the go-to city for NYE celebrations for the third year running, with the hustle and bustle of the city's happenings being a main draw for travelers

retains its top spot as the go-to city for NYE celebrations for the third year running, with the hustle and bustle of the city's happenings being a main draw for travelers Johor Bahru (#9) and Ipoh (#10) has etched its way into this year's top ten, knocking out Kuantan and Cameron Highlands as people flock to food destinations to satisfy their cravings over the new year.

(#10) has etched its way into this year's top ten, knocking out Kuantan and Cameron Highlands as people flock to food destinations to satisfy their cravings over the new year. Genting Highlands (#8) moved up the ladder this year as it opened its doors to new themed attractions, making it a big hit amongst tourists.

The Philippines

2020 2021 Manila Manila Cebu Boracay Island Tagaytay Cebu Subic (Zambales) Tagaytay Boracay Island Baguio Baguio Subic (Zambales) Laguna Davao City Angeles/Clark Bohol Batangas Angeles / Clark Iloilo Batangas

The capital city of Manila retains its #1 spot leading up to NYE once again, followed by sunny Boracay at second spot., Cebu continues to stay in the top three spot with its rich history and proximity to multiple islands, In #4 spot is Tagaytay, close to the city center, offering scenic views of the Taal lake volcano and Baguio's (#5) winter reminds Filipinos of winters in Europe

retains its #1 spot leading up to NYE once again, followed by sunny Boracay at second spot., Cebu continues to stay in the top three spot with its rich history and proximity to multiple islands, In #4 spot is Tagaytay, close to the city center, offering scenic views of the Taal lake volcano and Baguio's (#5) winter reminds Filipinos of winters in New joiners Bohol known for its unique chocolate hills and nature and Davao City with its hustle and bustle of city life knocked Laguna and Iloilo off the top ten list

Filipinos are craving city, nature and beaches all the same

Boracay heads back into the top three destinations

South Korea

2020 2021 Seoul Seoul Jeju Island Busan Busan Jeju Island Sokcho-si Sokcho-si Gangneung-si Gangneung-si Incheon Incheon Pyeongchang-gun Yeosu-si Yeosu-si Pyeongchang-gun Gyeongju-si Gyeongju-si Pohang-si Pohang-si

As a city representing Korean culture, Seoul is still the most popular travel destination for New Year's Eve for a second year in a row.

is still the most popular travel destination for New Year's Eve for a second year in a row. Jeju Island (#2) and Busan (#3) both changed their rankings. In the aftermath of Covid19 on Jeju Island, domestic travelers have increased even more, and it has become a popular attraction in Korea which is also popular among overseas travelers for New Year's Eve.

(#3) both changed their rankings. In the aftermath of Covid19 on Jeju Island, domestic travelers have increased even more, and it has become a popular attraction in Korea which is also popular among overseas travelers for New Year's Eve. Incheon (#5) is still popular city with much to do and is where the international airport is located. SokchoCity (#6) and Gangneung City (#7) followed for a second year in a row, and these two cities are famous for their beautiful natural scenery and delicious food.

Yeosu City (#8) and Pyeongchang-gun have changed their rankings and Yeosu is considered as one of the best sunrise spots for New Year's Eve

Taiwan

2020 2021 Taipei Taipei Taichung Taichung Kaohsiung Kaohsiung Yilan Tainan Taitung Hualien Tainan Yilan Hualien Nantou Nantou Chiayi Taoyuan Taitung Chiayi Kenting

Drivable and urban cities like Taipei , Taichung, and Kaohsiung where major New Year events are hosted are most popular cities on New Year's Eve.

, Taichung, and Kaohsiung where major New Year events are hosted are most popular cities on New Year's Eve. Tainan (#4), Hualian (#5), and Chiayi (#7) rose on the ranking, while Taitung dropped 4 spots.

Destinations famous for natural scenery, especially Hualien, Yilan, Taitung, and Nantou dominate this year's list.

Taiwan travelers this year prefer 4-5 star hotels to 1-3.5 star hotels.

Thailand

2020 2021 Pattaya Bangkok Bangkok Pattaya Chiang Mai Chiang Mai Hua Hin / Cha-am Hua Hin / Cha-am Phuket Khao Yai Khao Yai Phuket Kanchanaburi Kanchanaburi Krabi Chonburi Chonburi Khao Kho Chiang Rai Chiang Rai

Bangkok returns to take the crown as top NYE destination in Thailand

returns to take the crown as top NYE destination in Bangkok , Pattaya, Chiangmai, Hua Hin/Cha-am, Khao Yai , Phuket and Kanchanaburi dominated the top seven, with marginal changes in ranking from last year.

, Pattaya, Chiangmai, Hua Hin/Cha-am, , and Kanchanaburi dominated the top seven, with marginal changes in ranking from last year. Krabi is nudged off the list. Khao Kho which is famous for its abundant nature and cooler weather at the end of the year joins at #8.

which is famous for its abundant nature and cooler weather at the end of the year joins at #8. Thai travelers this year are treating themselves, preferring 4-5 star hotels to 1-3.5 star hotels.

Vietnam

2020 2021 Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City Dalat Sapa Hanoi Dalat Phu Quoc Island Hanoi Vung Tau Phu Quoc Island Da Nang Nha Trang Sapa Vung Tau Nha Trang Da Nang Phan Thiet Phan Thiet Quy Nhon Ninh Binh

The capital city of Ho Chi Minh City has retained its top spot through the past two years for the NYE period, While Sapa has risen the ranks from #7 to #2 pushing Dalat into the third spot. Hanoi (#4) ranks next with its historic French and Chinese architecture for travelers to enjoy while waiting for international travel to open up. Phu Quoc Island , which will soon be opening up to the world ranks #5 for NYE celebrations this year

has retained its top spot through the past two years for the NYE period, While Sapa has risen the ranks from #7 to #2 pushing Dalat into the third spot. (#4) ranks next with its historic French and Chinese architecture for travelers to enjoy while waiting for international travel to open up. , which will soon be opening up to the world ranks #5 for NYE celebrations this year New entrant Ninh Binh known for its untouched natural beauty pushes Quy Nhon off the top ten list this year

known for its untouched natural beauty pushes off the top ten list this year Nha Trang rises from #8 to #6 spot for NYE celebration this year

Note to Editors

About the data

Agoda booking data was collated on 18 December 2020 for New Year's Eve booking in 2020 and 1 December 2021 for New Year's Eve domestic bookings in 2021.

About Agoda

Agoda helps anyone travel anywhere with its great value deals on a global network of 2.9M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, airport transfers and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages, and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,000 staff in 25 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.