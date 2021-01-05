Agoda 'What Matters 2021' survey: Americans are most looking forward to spending more quality time with loved ones, and traveling unhindered in 2021

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we usher in 2021, Americans are most looking forward to spending more quality time with loved ones (34%), being able to travel unhindered (20%) and doing things that matter or make a difference (16%).

The 'What Matters 2021' survey for Agoda also found that people are committed to traveling differently in 2021. Americans commit to traveling more with friends/family (29%), taking more spontaneous trips (19%), and traveling at a slower pace (16%), when they travel this year.

General data across markets

Like Americans, respondents surveyed across all markets are most looking forward to the same three things, with one in three looking forward to spending more quality time with loved ones. Interestingly, respondents 55 and above were most looking forward to traveling unhindered, while those between ages 25-54 were keen to spend quality time with family and friends, and youths (18-24) were most excited about making a difference in 2021.

The top things respondents are most committed to are traveling more with friends and family in 2021, taking more spontaneous trips as well as making more eco-friendly travel choices.

"2020 was a year of survival and of making the best of it. Despite all that struggle and hardship, our research shows that there's a global desire for travel, connection, meaning and spending time with friends and family. Travel will resume eventually, because, ultimately, the human desire to travel is unstoppable," said Tim Hughes, Vice President of Corporate Development, Agoda.

"At Agoda, we believe in the future of travel. Our research backs this up, confirming that travel is one of the top things people look forward to in 2021. More than that - people are committed to making a difference, traveling with people who matter, open to more unplanned, last-minute trips, and considering the environmental impact they make as they travel."

Top things people are most looking forward to in 2021:

Spending more quality time with loved ones is what most people from United Kingdom (UK) and Thailand , the United States (US), the Philippines , Malaysia and China are most looking forward to in 2021.

(UK) and , (US), , and are most looking forward to in 2021. Being able to travel unhindered is what Singaporeans, South Koreans and Japanese are most looking forward to doing in the new year.

Doing things that matter or make a difference is what Indonesians, Taiwanese, and Vietnamese are most looking forward to.

Getting closer to nature and the great outdoors is second on the list for Thais, and third for Japanese.

Fewer are looking forward to going back to the workplace in 2021. Respondents from China (1.2%), Japan (1.5%) and UK (2%) have the smallest proportion that are looking forward to being done with remote working, while Filipinos (9%), Vietnamese (7%) and Indonesians (7%) are more likely to look forward to returning to office.

(1.2%), (1.5%) and UK (2%) have the smallest proportion that are looking forward to being done with remote working, while Filipinos (9%), Vietnamese (7%) and Indonesians (7%) are more likely to look forward to returning to office. Attending live, sporting or large-scale events is second least popular on the list, but those from US (8%), UK (8%) and Japan (7%) are more likely to look forward to that.

Age group data

Spending more quality time with loved ones is the top thing to look forward to for age groups 25-34, 35 – 44 and 45 – 54, while those aged 18-24 are most looking forward to doing things that matter, and respondents 55 and above are most looking forward to "being able to travel unhindered".

Getting closer to nature and the great outdoors is the third most popular thing respondents 55 and above were looking forward to.

Top travel commitments:

Traveling more with loved ones is the top thing all markets are most likely to commit to doing differently when traveling in 2021, with the exception of United Kingdom (UK) and Taiwan , where respondents are embracing the adventure and committing to taking more spontaneous trips, and the Japanese committing to travel at a slower pace.

(UK) and , where respondents are embracing the adventure and committing to taking more spontaneous trips, and the Japanese committing to travel at a slower pace. Traveling at a slower pace is the second most popular commitment for Singaporeans and Malaysians.

Vietnamese, South Koreans, Filipinos, Thais and Indonesians are more likely to commit to travel sustainably. Commitment to making more eco-friendly travel choices comes in second for these markets.

Indonesians (16%), Thais (14%) and Japanese (13%) commit to consciously support less touristy destinations in the new year.

Age Group Data

Traveling more with loved ones is the top 2021 commitment across all age groups.

Those in age groups 25-34, 35-44, 45-54 are likely to commit to more eco-friendly travel choices, which stood as their second top commitment for the new year.

Traveling at a slower pace is second for those 55 and above.

Taking more spontaneous trips is the third most popular choic e across all age groups (24-34, 35-44, 45-54 , 55+) except for those between ages 18 – 24 which was second among their commitments, and fourth most popular choice for 45-54 age group.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Singapore PTE Limited. Total sample size was 16,064 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 10th and 16th December. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of adults in the respective countries (aged 18+). Additional market breakdown can be found in the Agoda Press Room.

