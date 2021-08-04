'AGON by AOC': a New Gaming Brand Strategy to Inspire Gamers at Every Level

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 August 2021 - The world's leading gaming monitor brand, AOC is launching 'AGON by AOC' as the latest step of its global brand strategy to benefit gamers with an enhanced portfolio and more monitor choices. This global brand enhancement encapsulates an inclusive range of gaming ecosystems that welcomes players at all levels of ability, as they hone their skills and aspire to be their very best.













This latest development in AOC's brand strategy is a natural evolution, based on the recognition by analyst house IDC that AOC is now the world's leading provider of gaming monitors by market share. In 2020, IDC announced that distinguished result for a second consecutive year.* "AGON", it should be noted, is the ancient Greek word for intense competition and so defines a brand of gaming monitors designed to face all challenges in the pursuit of victory.

"Today, we can announce", explained Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore, "that at AOC we have listened to our customers, and 'AGON by AOC' will offer so much more than simply great gaming monitors. We are already offering peripherals and ergonomic enhancements that deliver a mix of accuracy, efficiency and comfort. In this way we are building ecosystems for a variety of talents and gaming communities, as we extend portfolios and offer greater choice for levels of competition that are attracting huge numbers of new fans every day. 'AGON by AOC' is our response to the realization that gaming is evolving at a very fast rate. It's an exciting time for all of us".





Adventure is waiting

As AOC builds its gaming eco-systems with this launch, the hierarchy is now clear to see, with 'AGON', AGON PRO' and 'AOC Gaming' sub-brands sitting under the 'AGON by AOC' brand, and each differentiated by its unique blend of features, designs and target users. No longer targeted simply at an exclusive audience of esports aficionados and professionals, 'AGON by AOC' equally reaches out to the more ambitious gaming enthusiasts, as well as the more casual, hobbyist type of gamer, and offers real value in monitors and accessories at any skill level. Harnessing the inherent quality common to all AGON offerings, the 'AGON by AOC' gaming lines appeal to audiences with a competitive spirit just waiting to be unleashed within the freedom to compete and grow on an individual basis. Even newcomers can now enter the learning circle of competitive gaming as a vital part of the AGON community, a growing universe of aspiration embodied by the AGON League.

Winning recognition: gaming community demands 'AGON by AOC'

Saluted by both the gaming community as a whole, as well as by hardware reviewers, 'AGON by AOC' monitors continue to stand out for their superb ergonomics, winning features, and use of high-quality materials. Nevertheless, as part of AOC's strategy for constant improvement and growth, the 'AGON by AOC' brand is poised for further evolution.

*For the second year in a row, AOC was named by IDC as 2020 global market share leader in gaming monitors. See IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker, 2020Q4.

Find out more about AOC at www.aoc.com