AGON by AOC reveals the world’s first official League of Legends gaming monitor: The AGON PRO AG275QXL

AOC partners up with Riot Games

AOC AGON PRO AG274QXL



About AOC

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 February 2022 - One of the world's leading gaming monitor and IT accessories brands, AGON by AOC partnered up with Riot Games to present the first monitor inspired by League of Legends and its iconic Hextech technology. Thesports a unique design and special features crafted specifically for the MOBA experience. The AG275QXL will be available from early 2022.League of Legends is the most played PC game in the world with millions of players working together in high stakes competition. AGON by AOC has created the first monitor specifically designed to bring the best experience of the rift to players everywhere with unique features such as reactive lighting to in-game events.Players of the renowned title will immediately notice the distinct style of the AG275QXL with its exciting Hextech inspired design that brings the world of magic & technology together."We are thrilled about our partnership with Riot Games and having the opportunity to combine our expertise in monitors technology with League of Legends' magic, bringing an exciting product for the League of Legends fans", said Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore.The AG275QXL offers outstanding features like the League of Legends Mode, the LoL QuickSwitch, exclusive power on/off sounds, Light FX Sync, and the LoL Signature OSD design.Visually, the monitor is an outstanding piece that incorporates League of Legends in every aspect: The chassis and stand are embellished with elements of the iconic Hextech design seen throughout the League of Legends universe. The monitor gleams thanks to the special Light FX that syncs up with the action happening in-game. The dedicated LoL mode ensures the view of Summoner's Rift is seen with visual clarity in mind. Players will be fully immersed with their own League of Legends monitor.To guarantee consistent and high-end performance for both casual gamers and aspiring esports pros, the AG275QXL features top-notch specs: The 27" Fast IPS-screen boasts a QHD resolution with a rapid refresh rate of 170Hz for the smoothest visuals even in the craziest team fights. To eliminate stutters and tearing, the AG275QXL supports G-sync Compatible and an impeccable response time of 1ms GtG further ensure a flawless output. With VESA DisplayHDR 400, ShadowControl and the flicker free mode, players can enjoy long gaming sessions and a crystal-clear portrayal of their favourite champions diving into battle.AGON by AOC aims to forge the right equipment for gamers to fully maximize their performance and to help them overcome challenges. The revolutionary AGON PRO AG275QXL –League of Legends Edition will be available in 2022.For more local product information, please visit : AP.AOC.COM Images: Download link

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.



The sub-brand of AOC, AGON by AOC, offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been the number one gaming monitor brand and top choice of gamers worldwide.



For more information, please refer to AP.AOC.COM or follow AOC Monitor on Facebook ( @AOCMonitorAsiaPacific ).



About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, and more. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.



For more information about Riot Games, visit the company's website at riotgames.com , or follow Riot Games on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook ( @riotgames ) and League of Legends on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook ( @leagueoflegends ).



