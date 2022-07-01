Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia Launches Ag-Volution For The Future

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia (AFTEA), an event of Constellar, with international partner DLG (the German Agricultural Society) and a key participating event of Singapore International Agri-Food Week (SIAW), takes place from 26th to 28th October this year. In the lead-up to this 3-day event, AFTEA will be launching a series of industry-curated workshops – themed Ag-Volution For The Future – aimed at inspiring corporations, investors, smallholders, entrepreneurs and young graduates in Asia to join the movement in changing the region's agriculture industries with technology and innovation.



AFTEA

With countries becoming more susceptible to food security issues, current agricultural models are no longer meeting the demands of ensuring food security and sustainable agricultural development for the future. There is a critical need for the region to come together now and accelerate pace in exploring and adopting technology and innovation to improve the quality, efficiency, output of agricultural processes and products.

"Building awareness is the first and crucial step towards understanding current industry challenges before exploring solutions to address them. As the region's only premier trade exhibition for the agri-food tech sector, we brought together the region's industry experts for a specially curated series of regional roadshows focused on demystifying current industry issues and heightening participants' awareness of the urgent need to strengthen the region's agri-food tech and food production supply chains," said Mr James Boey, Senior Vice President, Markets, Constellar.

The series begins on 7 July in Kuala Lumpur, with subsequent pit stops in Jakarta, New Delhi, and Bangkok. At these regional workshops participants will gain direct access to industry experts, business leaders and key industry stakeholders for first-hand insights on industry challenges, empowering them to make informed decisions when exploring solutions and collaborations at October's AFTEA.

Ag-Volution For The Future @ Kuala Lumpur, 7 July 2022

In Kuala Lumpur, the roadshow will be held in conjunction with the Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) at KLCC on 7 July, and will feature a speaker line-up of industry leaders who will be sharing their thoughts on the future of agri-food in the nation. Speakers include Oy Cheng Phang, Executive Director, Sustainability from KPMG Malaysia; Christine Gould, Founder and Chief Executive Officer from Thought For Food Foundation; and Navin Sinnathamby, Head, AgTech, Sectorial Pilots & DroneTech, Ecosystem Development Division from Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Sdn. Bhd (MDEC).

Four Months to the Inaugural AFTEA

As Singapore's first focused exhibition platform for emerging and established industry players in the region's agri-food industries to launch, showcase and testbed their innovations and solutions, AFTEA will be held from 26 – 28 October at Sands Expo and Convention Centre. AFTEA 2022 will focus on key themes such as Aquaculture & Urban Protein Production, Food Safety & Security, Novel Food Technologies, and Smart Farming.

Bringing together over 6,000 trade professionals to activate impactful networks, explore opportunities, and embark on partnerships, AFTEA aims to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of the relevant industry verticals, to build a vibrant Agri-Food hub in Asia.

Find out more about Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia at agrifoodtechexpo.com/ and the Ag-Volution For The Future regional roadshows at agrifoodtechexpo.com/ag-volution/

