AHelp Launches Chrome Extension to Assist Users in Improving Academic Workflow with AI Tools

AHelp has launched its new Chrome extension. The plugin offers users a seamless way to access AI-powered features, including grammar checking, paraphrasing, summarizing, and more, directly from their browser.

AHelp aims to be where it is most convenient for users – accessible with just a few clicks in the browser. The company focuses on delivering tools in the most effective way for research and other academic needs, utilizing Chrome's side panel for its plugin. This relatively new feature allows users to access AHelp's tools immediately and continue their tasks within the same browser window, without disrupting their workflow.

"Switching between tools and websites can decrease productivity, and this challenge is becoming urgent for people managing multiple academic and personal responsibilities," said Alex Solovyi, CEO of AHelp. "Our new Chrome extension offers a window on the side of your browser, providing easy access to writing and editing tools while working on something else. The plugin helps users stay focused and reduces the need to switch between different applications."

Key Features of the AHelp Chrome Extension:

Easy File Uploading & Supported Formats: Users can upload and work with various file formats, including PDF, DOC, DOCX, RTF, ODT, and TXT.

Multilingual Support & Customizable Settings: Individuals access the extension in over 7 languages and can personalize settings.

Seamless Text Transfer: Users can copy text from the extension and paste it into documents with a single click.

Real-time Feedback: Individuals get immediate feedback on their writing, including grammar, style, and clarity suggestions.

Instant Website Access: Users quickly visit the AHelp website for additional features and tools.

Data Security: The extension uses strong encryption and only accesses data when users actively click on it or have it open.



AHelp for Chrome is now available for educators, existing customers, and new users for free.

About AHelp

AHelp is a provider of AI-powered educational tools to assist users in improving their writing efficiency. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive solutions for various academic needs and prioritizing user experience, data security, and continuous innovation.



