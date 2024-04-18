AI Agent To Increase Email Deliverability With Woodpecker Integration: Launch

Kalendar.AI has been launched as a new AI bot solution for new companies that want to grow their business and generate B2B leads through cold outreach email.

The new Kalendar.AI platform offers interested companies a team of AI sales agents who can send out mass emails to targeted and qualified leads, using smart inbuilt technology to ensure these emails stay out of the spam folder and make it to the right inboxes.

Kalendar.AI has been designed specifically for small businesses, new businesses and new startups that need to raise seed funding and build a network of B2B contacts.

The team of developers behind Kalendar.AI knows that traditional sales agents are costly—and so too are outsourced sales, marketing and ad services—which is why they believe their bots can help a new company to reduce their staffing costs while creating a full calendar of sales meetings.

Interested companies need to only to define their target audience and articulate what their pitch or offer for B2B contacts is, and then Kalendar.AI’s AI bots will transform this into a complete cold outreach email campaign.

Their AI sales agents have the power to reach hundreds of millions of companies worldwide with their targeted and personalized mass emails, which represents a significant expansion from the reach of traditional sales agents.

Additionally, Kalendar.AI has partnered with Woodpecker AI, a well-known mailbox infrastructure tool, to increase email deliverability.

A spokesperson for the developers behind Kalendar.AI explained, “Our AI Agents utilize a sophisticated AI-Mailbox infrastructure designed to circumvent spam filters, which can be a significant barrier in email marketing campaigns. This AI-Mailbox is trained to understand the difference between spam and legitimate business communications. Using advanced algorithms, it tailors the delivery of emails to avoid common triggers that might classify the mail as spam.”

They added that for Kalendar.AI, the goal is not only to reach a bigger audience but a better one, and to ensure that the custom personalized emails that their sales agents send are read by the recipient.

Once their AI bots have made favorable contact with a prospective stakeholder, funder, client, associate, or other B2B contact, they will then book a meeting between a company’s account execs and this lead. As Kalendar.AI is also integrated with Calendly and Zoom, this entire process is described as being a seamless one.

