AI Chip Company Syntiant Named Winner in Japan External Trade Organization’s (JETRO) ‘Japan Challenge for Society 5.0’ Global Contest

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp ., a U.S.-based provider of deep learning solutions making edge AI a reality for always-on applications, today announced that it was named a winner in the Smart and Resilient Japan category of the Japan External Trade Organization’s "Japan Challenge for Society 5.0,” a global contest for foreign startups interested in Japanese collaboration.



The purpose of the JETRO contest is to bring innovative solutions to challenges that are unique to Japan by assisting foreign entrepreneurs collaborating with Japanese counterparts. Syntiant’s submission focused on how its AI processing technology can increase productivity and quality of life across many aspects of Japan's society.

“We are extremely thankful to JETRO for helping companies like ours continue to expand into Japan and for naming Syntiant as a contest winner,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “It’s an honor to be selected out of 300 applications from 53 countries and regions across the globe. We look forward to exhibiting virtually at CEATEC, one of the largest electronics trade shows in Japan, where we will present our deep learning solutions that enable most any company to easily deploy edge AI solutions for always-on vision, audio, speech and sensor applications.”

As a winner of the "Japan Challenge for Society 5.0,” Syntiant will be exhibiting at the JETRO Global Connection booth during the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) 2021 Online held October 19-22. Now in its 22nd year, CEATEC 2021 is one of Japan’s largest tech events.

Selected earlier this year to JETRO’s business support program, Syntiant recently announced an agreement with Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, to develop a voice-controlled multimodal AI solution that enables low-power contactless operation for image processing in vision AI-based IoT and edge systems, such as self-checkout machines, security cameras, and video conference systems, and smart appliances such as robotic cleaning devices.

Both Syntiant and Renesas Electronics will compete together in CEATEC 2021’s “Plug and Play” pitch event on Oct. 21, 9:45 p.m. PST/Oct 22, 1:45 p.m. JST (GMT+9).

Since its founding four years ago, Syntiant Corp. has raised more than $65 million in funding and shipped more than 15 million of its Neural Decision Processors™ to customers across the globe. The company’s ultra-low-power AI semiconductors are being designed into earbuds, wearables, smart speakers, mobile phones, health monitoring devices, laptops, monitors and automobiles, as well as other consumer and industrial devices, delivering 100x more efficiency and 10x more throughput compared to current microcontroller unit solutions.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner's April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020; as well as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp .

About JETRO

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. JETRO helps Japanese companies to expand their business globally and helps foreign start-ups and other companies to grow their business in Japan. JETRO provides consultation on setting up an entity in Japan, market research, introductions to central and local governments, incubation office space, and many other types of assistance. More information on JETRO can be found by visiting https://www.jetro.go.jp/en .

