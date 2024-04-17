AI Expert Anjanava Biswas Honored with the International Achievers Award by the Indian Achievers’ Forum

After many months of deliberations, the Indian Achievers’ Forum has announced this year’s International Achievers Award recipient in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning field.

The Award was presented to Anjanava Biswas, an AI specialist and engineer at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Anjanava is a renowned face in the AI and ML community who is dedicated to Applied AI research and has published numerous research articles and papers with practical AI and ML applications for a host of different industry use-cases. His main focus in AI relates to the field of computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and generative AI. Anjanava is a prolific public speaker often presenting his research work at industry conferences such as AWS re:Invent, Amazon Global Summits, the Gen AI Conference, and the Ai4 conference, which are attended by thousands of professionals worldwide.



Anjanava’s Impactful Contributions to AI and Machine Learning

Anjanava’s achievements are not merely limited to his research work and public speaking endeavors, he is also an active advocate and avid contributor to machine learning and AI open-source software. Some of the popular computer vision open-source softwares he created consistently receive thousands of downloads every week.



Anjanava has also created several machine learning courses via the AWS Skillbuilder platform that has trained more than a million professionals worldwide to upskill them with AI and ML concepts and applications. He played a major role in contributing to the course curriculum for the AWS Machine Learning University (MLU), which provides machine learning training to individuals as well as educators. The content of the MLU course serves as a foundational pillar for the Machine Learning Summer School, launched in 2023, aimed at educating the next generation of machine learning innovators at recognized universities across India.



Anjanava is recognized as a Fellow member at prestigious institutions such as The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) India, The British Computer Society UK, and The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) UK, which highlights his international influence and expertise. Anjanava is also a Senior member at IEEE and IEEE Computational Intelligence Society (CIS).



Anjanava graduated with a Bachelor’s in Technology in Computer Science & IT from the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT), India, with a gold medal of distinction at the university level. SMIT is an A+ graded NAAC university and is the second-best private engineering institute in the country. He has also been honored with the 2024 Global Recognition Award for his remarkable achievements in the field of AI and Machine Learning. After his stints at IBM Inc. and Oracle Corp., two of the largest software giants and later at Petco Health & Wellness Inc., Anjanava joined Amazon Web Services in 2020 where he dedicated his time to cutting-edge AI research and development. Anjanava was nominated for the International Achievers Award by the SMIT Alumni Network in the latter half of 2023.



The International Achievers Award is a testament to Anjanava’s outstanding and remarkable contributions to the field in the form of his Applied AI research and development work, his major open-source contributions in the field of computer vision and generative AI, and enabling the skills development of millions of next-generation AI professionals worldwide.



About Indian Achievers’ Forum



Established nearly 24 years ago, The Indian Achievers’ Forum is an apex body recognized by the Govt. of India, that is driven by a full advisory board that consists of senior leaders, prominent bureaucrats, famous journalists, renowned corporate CEOs, industry experts, consultants and subject matter specialists. There are different categories of awards given out by the forum annually, but one of the most prominent ones is the International Achievers Award which the forum considers in the highest regard. This award is specifically given to individuals and organizations of Indian origin but located outside India, who have demonstrated exemplary innovation and contribution in their field of expertise and specialization.

