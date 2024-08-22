AI Law Firm Marketing Company FirmPilot AI Announces Appointment of Legal Technology Industry Expert Jay Greenberg to Company's Board of Directors

FirmPilot AI’s appointment of Jay Greenberg to the board underscores the company’s commitment to growth, positioning itself to benefit from Greenberg’s expertise in scaling businesses and deep knowledge of the LegalTech industry.

—

FirmPilot AI, the first AI law firm marketing company that analyzes competing law firms to automatically create better online marketing, has announced the appointment of legal technology industry expert Jay Greenberg, founder and former CEO of LexShares, to the company's Board of Directors.

In a statement, Jake Soffer, FirmPilot AI CEO, said the appointment is a logical choice, given Mr. Greenberg's extensive experience in growth strategy execution and his reputation for building an industry-leading company.

"Jay brings a comprehensive skill set in marketing, sales, and operations. From our very first meeting, his value was evident. He quickly immersed himself in refining our go-to-market strategies within the legal vertical, offering deep insights into industry priorities, while also contributing his extensive experience in scaling businesses beyond the legal domain," remarked Mr. Soffer.

Mr. Greenberg said FirmPilot represents a "significant advancement" in legal technology, noting that the company has already made significant strides in SEO and Marketing for Law Firms.

"FirmPilot represents a significant advancement in legal technology, and I am excited to join the board. With robust early product-market fit, a talented team, and an innovative approach, FirmPilot is well positioned for significant growth," shared Mr. Greenberg.

Having extensive experience in the legal technology sector, Mr. Greenberg said he is "enthused by the company's turnkey solution for law firms, powered by artificial intelligence, to acquire new clients." He added: "I look forward to supporting their mission and continued achievements."

Mr. Greenberg co-founded and served for nearly a decade as the Chief Executive Officer of the commercial litigation finance firm LexShares, where he was responsible for firm strategy, business development, and management — growing the firm from inception into one of the most active litigation finance firms in the world.

At present, Mr. Greenberg serves as the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of a law firm, where he oversees the firm's operational management. In addition to this role, he is actively involved in several entrepreneurial endeavors.

Mr. Greenberg started his career in Deutsche Bank's technology investment banking group where he focused on merger & acquisition advisory, debt and equity financings primarily for enterprise software, technology services, and financial technology companies.

Mr. Greenberg received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Corporate Reporting & Analysis from Boston College, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Mr. Greenberg holds a certificate in Business Excellence from Columbia Business School. He also holds Series 79, 63, 82 and 65 licenses. Mr. Greenberg has received numerous awards and recognition for his work and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Financial Times, Bloomberg, and CNBC.

