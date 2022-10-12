AI-LINK Closes a New Strategic Round of Financing with Participation from AsiaInfo and Singtel Innov8

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-LINK, a new digital infrastruture provider focused on industrial sites, recently announced the closing of a new strategic funding round led by AsiaInfo with participation from Singtel Innov8. The funds raised will be mainly used for product innovation and technology iteration, as well as rapid promotion and commercial deployment of new digital solutions to improve AI-LINK's global business landscape.

As the idea of sustainable development being widely embraced, performing digital transition has been a popular strategy applied by major countries all over the world to seize the opportunity of technology revolution and industrial transformation. It is even more impressive that in the process of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) development, the full connection, integration and processing of production factors led by the deep integration of OICT (Operational Information Communication Technology) has made remarkable results in sustainable development, reducing carbon emissions as well as improving quality and efficiency, which has become a consensus among communication software industry and telecom operators worldwide.

AI-LINK focuses on 5G edge intelligence and OICT convergence in industrial sites, providing end-to-end Local 5G products, lightweight industrial edge intelligence centers and open application management platforms to meet industrial customers' needs of one-stop, low-cost and scenario-based solutions. AI-LINK is committed to building new ICT infrastructure for industrial sites as well as empowering the digital development of industry.

With a deep understanding of 5G edge computing and industrial know-how, AI-LINK has provided scenario-based "5G+IIoT" solutions to leading enterprises in various fields, such as building materials, warehousing, 3C, and high-end manufacturing.

The launch of AI-LINK Local 5G Data Integration Solution on SAP Store witnesses AI-LINK's contribution of delivering Chinese 5G data mining experience to hundreds of thousands of customers around the world. AI-LINK and Siemens have also jointly developed a series of end-to-end scenario-based 5G data mining and control solutions, realizing industrial grade wireless interactive communication between PLC (Programmable Logic Controller), the upper monitoring system and distributed I/O (Input/Output).

In collaboration with Amazon Web Services, AI-LINK explores a "cloud-net-edge-end" convergence business model. AI-LINK also helps a leading global e-commerce company achieve the industry's first concurrent operation of hundreds of 5G AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicle) in its Changsha smart warehouse, making flexible production and real-time decision possible. In the way of promoting digital and intellectual upgrading of industries, AI-LINK enters the strategic partner portfolio of China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing to disseminate series of standards for digital warehouse.

Yingzhe Ding, Founder and CEO of AI-LINK, said, "AI-LINK is actively engaged in the construction of new digital infrastructure as a change maker. We are excited to work with industrial customers and partners to promote the long-term sustainable development of the industry."

About AsiaInfo

Founded in 1993, AsiaInfo Technologies Limited (known as AsiaInfo) is a leading provider of software products, solutions, and service and a leading provider with full-stack digital and intelligent capabilities. Equipped with seven digital and intelligent core capabilities including Consulting Planning, Product R&D, Implementation and Delivery, System Integration, Smart Decision-making, Data Operation, and Customer Service, AsiaInfo provides end-to-end full-stack digital intelligence support for customers in various industries such as telecommunication, government affairs, energy, finance, transportation, and postal services. With CMMI Level 5 (Software Capability Maturity Model Integration Level 5) international certification, AsiaInfo has a deep understanding of IT and network environment and business operation needs, and has a portfolio of more than 500 "carrier-grade" software products with high reliability, high stability, and high availability.

About Singtel Innov8

Established in 2010, Singtel Innov8 is the corporate venture capital fund of Singtel, Asia's leading communications technology group. With an evergreen fund of US$350 million, Innov8 invests in and partners start-ups with promising innovations and possible applications for Singtel Group's diverse business needs. By leveraging Singtel Group's presence in across 21 countries in Asia, Australia and Africa with a total combined reach of over 770 million mobile customers and partnerships with local and global stakeholders, Innov8 helps start-ups grow and go beyond their home markets. Innov8 is managed by its own set of decision-making, approval and investment processes.

