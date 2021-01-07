AI Math-Solver App QANDA Emerges as No.1 Education App in Indonesia

Ranked as 3rd most downloaded app on Indonesian Google Playstore

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul-based edtech startup Mathpresso announced that its AI-based math solver app QANDA reached no.1 on Google Playstore's Education Chart in Indonesia, leveling up from second place this September. QANDA saw a meteoric rise in demand and set a record as the nation's top 3 most downloaded app, followed by Telegram and Capcut.



Since COVID-19, Mathpresso saw a surge in demand for their AI-based learning app, QANDA, especially in Indonesia.

QANDA is a mobile app that enables students of all levels to receive instant solutions and 1-on-1 support from some of the world's top-university tutors. Users can take a photo of a math problem, then its AI-based optical character recognition scan will solve it in five seconds. It is used by over 7.7 million users monthly from 50 different countries, seeing over 410% growth within just a year.

Since its launch in Indonesia in August 2019, the number of users in Indonesia increased by 70 times within a year. In November 2020, Mathpresso launched QANDA Live Class, an in-app feature that provides live-streaming classes from the nation's top-rated teachers and real-time interactions, successfully branding itself as a multifaceted educational platform.

"We will build a more concrete education platform so more Indonesian students can enjoy AI solutions," said Joyce Choi, Global Business Director at Mathpresso. "This goes beyond the solution search. We'll also offer more interactive local classes for students."

QANDA is available to download at https://bit.ly/3nO6xhp .

About Mathpresso

With the mission to provide most effective education for all, Mathpresso develops the world's leading learning platform, QANDA, an AI math-solver app that allows students of all levels to receive instant answers and customized learning sources at zero or minimal cost. Recognized for its technological advances, Mathpresso was selected as Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia 2020, national representative of Google AI for Social Good APAC event in 2018, and guest speaker at AWS Public Sector Summit ASEAN in 2019. Since 2015, Mathpresso has raised $55 million from investors including Legend Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, and Samsung Ventures. Headquartered in Seoul, Mathpresso has offices in Tokyo and Hanoi. Learn more about Mathpresso at www.mathpresso.com/en

About QANDA

QANDA, which stands for 'Q and A,' is a mobile app that allows students of all levels to receive instant answers and customized learning sources at zero or minimal cost. QANDA recognizes text and mathematical formulas in a photo with optical character recognition (OCR) technology. Supported by over 1.3 billion solution data and a self-developed search engine, QANDA provides solutions to a student's question with high accuracy. QANDA provides quality education for anyone at any time and anywhere, giving access to qualified tutors from the world's top universities. QANDA has over 7.7 million monthly active users in over 50 countries. The app currently offers 7 languages – Korean, English, Spanish, Japanese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai.

