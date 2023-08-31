AI-Media and Middleman Announce Ad Insertion Partnership

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-Media, and Middleman Software, Inc., a leading provider of SCTE 104 and 35 messaging solutions, have joined forces to offer broadcasters a powerful, unified SCTE 104/35 messaging solution for live production workflows.



AdIT: Middleman Software's AdIT Live revolutionizes the generation of SCTE 104 and 35 messages in real-time, enabling monetization of direct-to-stream live events where a playout automation system is not required.

Alta: AI-Media’s Alta Caption Encoder Software integrates live closed captioning, subtitling, and SCTE 104/35 message injection into live IP video production environments, making it a natural choice for broadcasters.

Simplified Architecture

Through the seamless integration of AdIT Live and Alta, broadcasters can automatically generate and inject any SCTE 104 and 35 messages directly into ST 2110 and MPEG transport streams, alongside closed captioning and subtitling data. No additional components in the signal chain are required.

Multiple Profiles in a Single Stream

AdIT Live and Alta Software support the entire SCTE 104/35 standard, offering advanced capabilities that empower broadcasters. One notable feature is the ability to route multiple “streams” of distinct SCTE 104/35 messages to individual recipients via the same video stream by leveraging DPI PID index values to identify unique services, ensuring efficient and parallel distribution without wasted bandwidth.

This joint solution simplifies and enhances live production workflows to provide broadcasters unprecedented control and flexibility to maximize advertising revenue at scale.

Middleman’s CEO James Heliker stated: “We are thrilled to partner with AI-Media to deliver a comprehensive and modern solution for SCTE 104/35 messaging for live production. Our collaboration sets a new benchmark for the industry, empowering broadcasters with advanced control, flexibility, and monetization capabilities in their live productions."

Bill McLaughlin, Chief Product Officer, AI-Media, commented about the partnership: “Our Alta systems have gained significant popularity among traditional large broadcast networks and world-leading OTT sports channels due to their unique flexibility in injecting real-time SCTE triggers into compressed or SMPTE-2110 workflows. However, many of our customers struggle to fill these trigger messages with detailed live data from other sources of business intelligence.

To address this challenge, we have partnered with Middleman to incorporate their AdIT system to offer an integration layer that optimizes the automation and content monetization advantages of a complete end-to-end SCTE-35 solution. By combining AdIT with Alta, the triggering system can transcend traditional on/off signalling, unlocking a multitude of possibilities. We look forward to working with Middleman on this and future collaborations.”

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, technology company AI-Media is a global leader in live and recorded captioning, transcription and translation solutions. The company helps the world’s leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies ensure high accuracy, secure and cost-effective captioning via its AI-powered LEXI automatic captioning solution. LEXI captions are delivered to millions of screens worldwide via AI-Media’s range of captioning encoders and its iCap Cloud Network – the world’s largest, most secure caption delivery network. Globally, AI-Media delivers over 8 million minutes of live and recorded media monthly. AI-Media trades on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:AIM. For more information, please visit AI-Media.tv.

About Middleman

Since its inception in 2017, Middleman Software, Inc. has been at the forefront of revolutionizing media workflows through automation. The company has emerged as a leading provider of advanced ad monetization technologies, delivering cutting-edge capabilities to major networks and station groups. Their flagship product, AdIT, automates the generation of SCTE 104 and 35 messages so broadcasters can seamlessly implement frame-accurate dynamic ad insertion on their OTT feeds. With AdIT, broadcasters experience significantly increased revenues without disrupting existing broadcast operations. To learn more about Middleman Software, Inc. and AdIT, please visit Middleman.tv.

Media Contact: Fiona Habben Senior Marketing Manager – Global Fiona.habben@ai-media.tv