AI-Powered Batmobile Toy – Smart Autonomous Programmable Driving Kit Launched

Backers Today announces that a new AI-powered Batmobile has been launched on Kickstarter, with blessings from Warner Bros. Created by Albert Gajšak, the CEO of CircuitMess, it is now being crowdfunded, with limited time left to pledge.

The newly launched campaign has been met with immediate excitement, beating its target of $15,000 by over $300,000. According to Backers Today, there is still time left to pledge to the project, and by doing so, backers will be able to secure priority shipping and limited-time pricing.

More information can be found at https://circuitmess-batmobile.kckb.st/backerstoday

Anyone supporting the new launch on Kickstarter will also gain access to a VIP community on Discord and Facebook, where they can connect with like-minded fans and showcase their Batmobile content.

The popularity of the new toy is rooted in two key factors. Customers can build the car themselves, like Batman does in the story, and learn electronics and programming. It’s also AI-powered, which enables it to drive around autonomously.

Product features include four gear motors, Wi-Fi, an inbuilt speaker, and LEDs. It comes with a controller for ease of use, with several additional options available, including a custom silicone work mat, replacement battery, and merchandise pack.

Backers will find that the Batmobile has innovative technology within its design. This includes a camera, dual-core processor, and rechargeable battery.

Customers are provided with full instructions to build the kit, teaching them key lessons in electronics, science, and engineering. It helps to develop creativity and focus in children and provides them with a toy they can cherish and enjoy long after it’s built.

Once the Batmobile is assembled, customers can connect it to their computer. Here, they have full control over coding it and applying machine learning and AI lessons while having fun.

The built-in camera and computer enable the car to detect and track objects, make decisions, and avoid collisions. The Batmobile can also play exciting sounds, recreating the look and feel of popular Batman movies.

A number of different pledging options are available through the Kickstarter page. These begin at $1 and rise all the way to over $5,000 for 60 kits, which can be used by large groups, schools, and other facilities.

Albert Gajšak states: “Ever since I was a little kid, I was a huge Batman fan. That’s why I started playing with technology myself. I wanted to share this joy and excitement with the rest of the world.”

Currently, they have an open giveaway with attractive prizes. Join here: https://upvir.al/124323/lp124323

Interested parties can learn more on Kickstarter by clicking here https://circuitmess-batmobile.kckb.st/backerstoday

