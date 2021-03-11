AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner Dreame Bot L10 Pro Aims to Deliver the Most Intelligent Cleaning Experience

BEIJING, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a growing innovative company specialized in smart home cleaning appliances, is going to launch its brand new AI-powered robot vacuum cleaner, Dreame Bot L10 Pro that features precise navigation, intelligent obstacle recognition and avoidance, as well as simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) for 3D environment.



Dreame Bot L10 Pro features intelligent obstacle recognition and avoidance, as well as simultaneous localization and mapping for 3D environment.

Robot vacuum industry has been through rapid development since 2010 when random- and gyro-based navigation was kicked out due to poor cleaning performance. After that, vSLAM navigation (also referred as visual SLAM) and LiDAR SLAM navigation have followed the footprint to empower robot vacuums with more advanced cleaning competency. LiDAR SLAM navigation has been considered to outperform vSLAM navigation in terms of more accurate and faster mapping, and consistent working in the dim environment.

"We have optimized the LiDAR navigation system of Dreame Bot L10 Pro along with our self-developed SLAM algorithms to speed up its obstacle recognition after thousands of specific lab tests, so that the robot can move freely and clean efficiently. It maps your house as it cleans in real time, knowing exactly where it has been and where to go," said Kuan Shan, Head of overseas business at Dreame Technology.

Dreame Bot L10 is equipped with upgraded LiDAR navigation system, self-developed SLAM algorithms and dual structured light technology which have also been widely used in self-driving industry, facial recognition area. Dreame Bot L10 Pro's millimeter-level detection of 360-degree view enables itself to automatically identify objects such as furniture, cable, slippers and avoid them accordingly in advance, reducing the risk of getting stuck or collided.

With multiple-floor mapping technology, Dreame Bot L10 Pro can store maps of different floors so that users can personalize dynamic cleaning route for each floor and room. Users can set specific cleaning areas and virtual no-go zones as they wish in the App. Besides that, twenty-six sets of smart sensors within the robot allows itself to perceive cliff and clean edges effectively at home.

"Robot vacuums are considered as one of the most popular home appliances that bring happiness and convenient lifestyles," said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology. "The revolutionary Dreame Bot L10 Pro provides users with a more customized and automated home cleaning experience. We deeply understand users' demand for robot vacuum cleaners and Dreame Bot L10 Pro can be your ideal home clean helper."

Dreame Technology has already launched its Robot Vacuum F9 and D9 which features vSLAM and LiDAR SLAM navigation respectively in 2020. Dreame Bot L10 Pro is expected to be available on Amazon and AliExpress this Spring.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer products company focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to improve global users' life quality through technology.

For more information, please visit https://www.dreame-technology.com.

