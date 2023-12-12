AI Software-Driven Customer Google Review Generation Platform For SMBs Announced

AI-driven reviews can now facilitate digital interactions between customers and small businesses, with Reviewly.ai announcing the latest upgrade to its innovative feedback management and Google review automation software.

Reviewly cites a pressing need among busy consumers for assisted review drafts, with more than a quarter lacking the time to write helpful feedback after their experience at businesses. It has upgraded its platform to address this issue, delivering customers a prompt-based process that quickly customizes their feedback to produce reviews in alignment with their honest opinions.

The news comes with Reviewly looking to provide SMBs and larger corporate entities alike with the means to streamline their client outreach process. Its upgraded software helps businesses craft automated calls for action, such as requests for ratings, before recommending software-driven feedback for customers to approve and post online accordingly.

Propelling the ongoing creation of constructive feedback, Reviewly notes that its program is positioned to enhance the user experience in terms of convenience and efficiency. Via a simple SMS invite system, opened by a reported 97% of recipients, Reviewly is built to guide customers through the seamless composition of detailed, personalized reviews with minimal effort.

Alongside its capacity for generating assistive reviews on behalf of customers, Reviewly can also be utilized to craft quick responses from the perspective of businesses. Reviewly points to the significant SEO impact of consistently responding to online feedback, explaining: “Google rewards businesses that engage with their customers, so let our AI help you improve your online presence and search rankings.”

Entrusting Reviewly’s automated AI process with user engagement serves to help businesses save time, particularly when large numbers of reviews are coming in. Reviewly states that its customizable technology further prevents customer feedback from being lost or ignored. As such, businesses can generate intelligent responses to reviews while simultaneously boosting their brand’s digital profile.

Its software also offers an easy-to-view dashboard, says the company, providing businesses with crucial data on posted reviews in addition to a sortable feedback timeline at a glance.

Video demonstrations of Reviewly’s enhanced capabilities can be scheduled via its official website - offering a glimpse at its tailored feedback composition and potential for enhancing brand recognition.

“Reviewly has made it effortless for my clients to collect and respond to Google reviews,” said one user. “The AI-generated review options have helped their customers post more quality reviews, giving them a boost in their online profile visibility.”

