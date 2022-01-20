AIA appoints new Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for Singapore

This latest appointment builds on the company’s ESG push, following its commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 January 2022 - AIA Singapore today announced the official appointment of Ms Leong Li Sun as its new Head of Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG). This newly created role is part of the leading life and health insurer's transformational push to ensure a more sustainable future for the individuals and families it serves. Li Sun will report to Ms Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore.

As the Head of ESG, Li Sun's mandate is to further embed AIA's ESG commitment within the company's operations, across five strategic pillars that will deliver long-term value for stakeholders: Health and Wellness, Green Operations, Sustainable Investment, People and Culture, and Effective Governance. Li Sun will be working closely with AIA Group and the respective functions locally to develop and oversee AIA Singapore's environmental, social and governance policies, as well as to ensure compliance with group regional policies and recognised best-in-class practices for accountability and transparency.

Li Sun is a certified sustainability practitioner with 10 years of experience in corporate sustainability. Prior to joining AIA Singapore, Li Sun held the position of Vice President, Head of Corporate Sustainability at United Overseas Bank (UOB) and served as Secretariat for the UOB Group Sustainability Committee. During her time in UOB, Li Sun successfully drove the integration of the company's sustainability strategy across all functions, and secured UOB's inclusion on the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and position as one of the few ASEAN banks to be rated "Low Risk" by Sustainalytics.

Ms Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, "I am delighted to welcome Li Sun into our AIA family. Her arrival will drive momentum in expanding AIA Singapore's ESG credentials that will take our industry leadership to new heights and deliver meaningful outcomes for all."

"ESG is at the heart of our purpose to help people live healthier, longer, better lives, as our collective future depends on the actions we are taking today. Our 2050 net-zero target is the latest in a series of initiatives that underscores this very commitment."

AIA Group – holding total assets of US$326 billion[1] – is doubling down on its ESG commitments, recently announcing that the company sold off almost US$10 billion of investments in coal mining and coal-fired power business, and that it won't make new investments in businesses directly involved in coal mining or generating electricity from coal.

AIA is the largest pan-Asian life and health insurer to commit to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company is also committed to the Science Based Target initiatives (SBTi)[2] , which will inform its US$286 billion investment portfolio[3] engagement processes.



