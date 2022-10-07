AIA earns the Best Place to Work certification in Thailand for 2022

BANGKOK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA, a leading insurance company providing protection coverage to both individuals and businesses, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Thailand for 2022. Following an unprecedented year of challenges and workplace disruption with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the employees of AIA Thailand continued to enjoy working at the organisation and considered the company a great place to work.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Nikhil Advani, CEO of the company "It is an immense honor for us to be recognized as "Best Places to Work" for Thailand. We are very proud of the work you've done to foster a great culture of meritocracy, diversity and inclusion at all levels within the organization. For us at AIA, our employee's trust and pride towards the workplace are of primary importance – to that end we focus on ensuring an equal opportunity, safe environment where people can enjoy a balance between personal wellbeing, career growth, sense of community and adding value to themselves and our shareholders. Delighted to see that the many initiatives and policies we've put in place over the years is independently recognized by BPTW and our staff. AIA Thailand is truly a "Best Place to Work"!".

Sarunya Tienthavorn, Head of HR for the organization commented "This certification from Best Places to Work demonstrates our commitment to value every member of our team, create an inclusive workplace, and ensure that we provide a supportive environment. I am most proud of the fact that this award acknowledges that any success is purely due to you, our AIA team. Companies are only as successful as their people, and this recognition is a testament to all of us."

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Thailand, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.