AIA Group establishes AIA Variable Capital Company in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 April 2021 - AIA Group Limited ("AIA" or the "Company": stock code: 1299) has established AIA VCC, a Variable Capital Company in Singapore as part of its group wide investment programme to facilitate capital deployment globally.





The Investment Manager of AIA VCC is AIA Investment Management Private Limited ("AIAIM") that was established in 2016 as the Group level asset management company and with reported assets under management of SGD178 billion as at the end of 2020.





AIA is now exploring how the recently introduced VCC framework can support AIA's investment programme with particular focus on balance sheet exposure to specialist and alternative investment strategies.





About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1) , Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei, Macau SAR(2) and New Zealand, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.





The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$326 billion as of 31 December 2020.





AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 38 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.





AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "1299" with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: "AAGIY").



