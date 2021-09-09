AIA Live Returns For 2021: Helping People Live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives

Global Ambassador David Beckham Joins Health & Wellness Experts, AIA Regional Ambassadors & Opinion Leaders In An Online Wellness Event

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA's Global Ambassador David Beckham talks "Tai Chi" and mental health as he joins fellow AIA health and wellness ambassadors, industry experts and leading influencers from across Asia for AIA Live 2021.

The inaugural AIA Live 2020, which streamed on AIA's Healthy Living YouTube channel in August last year, represented an industry first – an online programme of health and wellness sessions, garnering 63,000 viewers on the day, one million engagements on social channels and 14 million views online. The event was curated as a response to the restrictions of COVID-19 in reiterating the importance of health, wellness and protection.

AIA Live 2021 returns this year on Sunday 12 September, with a YouTube Live event launched by AIA's Global Ambassador David Beckham, who will feature throughout the event and participate in a special four-part series of Tai Chi sessions. The live-stream programme also showcases AIA's network of regional ambassadors and special guests including chef Jeremy Pang, Olympian Dame Valerie Adams, former Squash World Champion Nicol David, neuroscientist and best-selling author Dr. Ken Mogi and our Tottenham Hotspur Football Club ("Spurs") elite training coaches.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, commented: "AIA's Purpose is to help people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives and AIA Live is one way for us to educate, motivate and inspire people towards that outcome. Mental wellness, positivity and connecting with others through personal stories, shared experiences and expert advice have never been more important. AIA Live will give millions of people in Asia access to real insights that can make a tangible difference to their fitness, sense of wellness and family harmony. We look forward to engaging with our communities through this special platform."

The 2021 programme will focus on four key areas that underpin AIA's Purpose - Mental Health, Physical Wellness, Nutritional Wellness and Environmental Wellness.

Topics include:

Ways for parents to cope with the mental health impact of the pandemic on our youth and those with special needs

A healthy food challenge with chef Jeremy Pang and AIA's football coaches from Spurs

and AIA's football coaches from Spurs Recommended fitness workouts for all the family

Talks on the connectivity between health and environmental wellness.

David Beckham, AIA's Global Ambassador, shared: "It's great that AIA Live's online health and wellness event is back as we are all still adapting to the world we are now living in. It's so important to keep discussing the different ways we can all stay positive and share tips on the little changes we can make to improve our health and wellness. I'm excited to be joined by so many great speakers and be a part of this event."

The AIA Live event will be broadcast on AIA's Health Living YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UC-8WOys92SjpFaCnJaYbEBQ on Sunday 12 September from 9:00 a.m. (HK/SG time).

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$330 billion as of 30 June 2021.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 39 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "1299" with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: "AAGIY").