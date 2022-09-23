Aiah shifts its focus to the Aiah AI Marketplace after Sprout Solutions acquires its Linnia workflow automation platform.

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiah (Innovantage), the leading conversational AI and process automation company in the Philippines, has sold its flagship Linnia process automation platform to Sprout Solutions, the leading HR solutions provider in the country.

Aiah's CEO and Co-Founder Gian Paulo dela Rama said the landmark agreement is the first step in its shift toward making AI services more accessible.

"Digitizing manual processes has been the mission of Aiah since 2013. And now, with the acquisition of Linnia by the largest and one of the fastest growing B2B SaaS companies in the Philippines, Sprout Solutions, I am incredibly excited that more and more organizations will enjoy the benefits of automation. And this will allow us to shift our focus to building and growing Aiah Marketplace, the first AI-focused API marketplace in Southeast Asia." he added.

In addition to its robust low-code workflow automation platform, Linnia also includes the following components:

Actions , a robotic process automation (RPA) platform that automates repetitive tasks in desktop applications;

, a robotic process automation (RPA) platform that automates repetitive tasks in desktop applications; Procurement , a SaaS solution that digitizes critical transactions in the procure-to-pay process (P2P); and

, a SaaS solution that digitizes critical transactions in the procure-to-pay process (P2P); and Employee Onboarding, a self-service solution that allows new hires to enter their data to automatically update downstream systems

Expressing the company's enthusiasm about the acquisition, Sprout's CEO and Co-founder, Patrick Gentry, said that it will "further boost our HR ecosystem by injecting it with key workflow automation that will further simplify people tasks across our clients' organizations."

"Through the years, I've always been impressed with the tech talent and innovative products Aiah has produced. As we continue our journey towards our north star, I'm excited about the future and want to thank Aiah and everybody on their team who have been very supportive of this acquisition," he added.

True to its principle of making AI accessible, Aiah seeks to enable one million organizations with AI through the Aiah Marketplace, where companies can buy AI services from AI developers, so they don't need to build their own.

Aiah's CEO and Co-Founder, Gian Paulo de la Rama, is optimistic that the new focus will create more opportunities to help high-performing enterprises deliver more business value using Artificial Intelligence.

To learn more about how the Aiah can help you add AI to your apps without building your own, visit https://www.aiah.ai