AiChat Powers the WhatsApp Chatbot for Indonesia’s Ministry of Health to Fight Diabetes

The launch of "TanyaGendis", a WhatsApp chatbot that provides valuable information about diabetes in Nusa Dua, Badung Regency, Friday (12/3/2021)

—

Novo Nordisk partnered with AiChat to develop a Bahasa Indonesia-speaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) WhatsApp chatbot, called TanyaGendis, for the Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia. This WhatsApp chatbot will provide educational information and raise awareness to the general Indonesian public about diabetes symptoms and risks.

TanyaGendis was launched shortly after World Diabetes Day, along with the diabetes public service announcement (PSA), by the Indonesia Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, at the Health Business Gathering 2021 in Bali.

Head of Pengurus Besar Perkumpulan Endokrinologi Indonesia (PB PERKENI, Indonesian Association of Endocrinology), Prof. Dr. dr. Ketut Suastika, Sp.PD-KEMD said, “The number of people with diabetes in Indonesia continues to rise, from 10.7 million in 2019 to 19.5 million in 2021. It takes us to fifth place in the world, up from seventh place previously in 2019. This is extremely alarming.”

A large number of diabetes patients in Indonesia are unable to manage their disease due to limited resources and knowledge. This can lead to poor medication adherence, improper lifestyle for their needs, and dietary habits that end up hurting their condition.

The pledge to improve access to education about diabetes came from Vice President & General Manager of Novo Nordisk Indonesia, Anand Shetty, along with the Ministry of Health and PERKENI.

Social media plays a role in this information outreach. Anand explained that PSAs will also be shared through multiple social media platforms and at public places to reach citizens. A focus will include reaching the younger generation, so that prevention can begin earlier as they are encouraged to lead a healthier lifestyle. The TanyaGendis is part of this initiative.

"This chatbot campaign and public service announcements also highlight that collective and individual action will continue to drive progress and continue to move us to beat diabetes," said Anand.

To drive this initiative, Novo Nordisk has collaborated with Conversational AI technology partner, AiChat, to deliver an AI chatbot with a smart, natural-language interface. This process will help more Indonesians improve their self-management of their disease with easily accessible knowledge. TanyaGendis delivers diabetes-centric information and health knowledge, at the touch of their fingertips, to the country's massive diabetes population. It also helps people take a screening test to find out their diabetes risk, learn how to adjust their lifestyle to prevent it, and allows them to locate medical facilities for check-ups.

Leveraging on AiChat’s technology and a large database of diabetes care information developed by Novo Nordisk, TanyaGendis covers most of the questions frequently asked by diabetic patients and their families. This integration has also enabled patients to communicate with the chatbot in Bahasa Indonesia. The technology taps on natural language processing (NLP) and Deep Neural Networks, enabling the chatbot to have rapid iteration and upgrade as it learns from its interactions.

Sudono Salim, the Managing Partner at AiChat Indonesia, said, “Digital transformation has accelerated since the pandemic. All industries, especially healthcare, are working to quickly meet the needs of the people so that recovery and care can evolve. A.I technology and access to information are at the forefront of this need. AiChat is honored to partner with healthcare leaders, such as Novo Nordisk, to help prevent and treat diabetes using this innovative technology.”

Both Novo Nordisk and AiChat have made a commitment to improving healthcare using a “healthcare + AI” model. TanyaGendis is part of a new wave of AI-powered technology that helps chronic disease management and driving healthcare innovation.

To access the chatbot, the user just needs to send a 'Hi' to +62 812 8000 5858 on WhatsApp.

About AiChat

AiChat is a leading A.I-Powered Conversational Customer Experience platform designed to help brands automate business processes in customer service, marketing, and commerce via social messaging apps. The company is based in Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia with a diverse team of experienced digital marketers, user experience designers, and A.I expert who helps brands to develop effective messaging and A.I strategies that improve customer experience and drive business ROI.

Some of the trusted brands that have already adopted AiChat’s solution include Philips Lighting, Bayer, Coca-Cola, Novo Nordisk, Pernod Ricard, Petron, TESCO, Mr. D.I.Y, Mitsubishi Motors, Kia Motors, Marina Bay Sands, Hatten Hotel Group, and many other enterprises across Asia.

For more information, please visit www.aichat.com.

