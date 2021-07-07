Aigen Law Firm Announces Pro-Bono Representation for Champlain Towers Collapse Victims

Aigen Law Firm announces they will represent all victims of the Champlain Towers building collapse in Surfside on a pro-bono basis as a way of giving back to the community.

Aigen Law Firm announces they will represent all victims of the Champlain Towers building collapse in Surfside on a pro-bono basis as a way of giving back to the community. Aigen Law Firm is a personal injury and wrongful death law firm led by attorney Scott Aigen, and based in downtown Miami. Named to the National Trial Lawyers’ Top 40 Under 40 list, Scott Aigen has the experience required to handle a case of this magnitude.

After the shocking partial collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium building at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, only steps from North Beach, there has been a massive community effort to help the victims of this terrible tragedy. Particularly hard hit has been the Miami Jewish community, which makes up close to half of the residents of Surfside and counts many of the victims among its members. Some of the first emergency personnel to respond to the scene were members of the faith-based EMS organization Hatzalah, who have continued to work tirelessly throughout this tragedy to help all victims of the collapse - regardless of faith.

As a longtime resident of Miami Beach, a condominium owner, and member of the Miami Beach Jewish community, Scott Aigen was moved by the massive outpouring of support from not just Miami but across the globe, and decided that he could do nothing else but join the effort.

“My law firm, my family, and our entire community are devastated by this disaster that has affected so many of us. As a member of this Community, I feel there is a moral obligation to give and provide help to the people who are in need and to those who are grieving. In addition to sending donations and supplies, my law firm is offering free legal representation, advice, and counseling to any person or family that has been harmed in any way due to the condominium collapse in Surfside,” stated Scott M. Aigen, Esq.

