Aiken Digital - SG / MY Join Forces with Onyx Island

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiken Digital, a global growth agency that specialises in growth consulting, experience design, system development, creative & content, XB ecommerce and SaaS products, and Onyx Island, a leading digital experience agency in APAC, announced today on the completion of the merger between Aiken Digital and Onyx Island with a total workforce strength of 80 based in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

In connection with the merger, Onyx Island will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aiken Digital. This merger will see a synergistic collaboration between the both agencies and evolve its offerings to serve the combined customer base of Aiken Digital & Onyx Island. Currently, the combined clientele includes Mastercard, L'Oréal, Luxottica, LVMH, Sotheby, L.D. Waxson, Beam Suntory, Cortina Watch, Philip Morris SG/MY, Salesforce APAC, NTUC and more.

From this merger, Aiken Digital will be known as Aiken Group, which will streamline its core businesses into 4 key business units as follows:

Aiken Digital - Digital Consulting & Services Fixx Labs - Web 3.0 & Blockchain Solutions Social Commerce Cloud Esports & Gaming

Joseph Chua, CEO of Aiken Group, said, "Building upon our proven track record of successful M&A, this merger combines our expertise in consulting and digital experiences as we reimagine what we can deliver to customers as a leading global growth agency. We look forward to Onyx Island's team joining Aiken Digital, further cultivating a shared culture of innovation and driving even greater value for Aiken Group's stakeholders and partners."

Danny Murong, Managing Director of Onyx Island, said, "Onyx Island has been reshaping the digital experience landscape for the past 10 years, helping our clients to improve the user's experience through digital platforms/products. We stand for innovation and unwavering support of our clients and their business operations and now we are extending our commitment to exceptional service and innovation. Combining our assets and talented team with Aiken Digital's experience in this field creates a remarkable growth agency to serve the needs of all our existing and future clients. Collectively, we will deliver even more value and innovation to customers, enabling them to thrive in this increasingly complex multi-cloud era."



Danny Murong (pictured 5th from left), Zhi Wei Koh (pictured 3rd from left), Joshua Ooi (pictured 1st from right) & Wei Liang Lee (pictured 4th from right)

Following the closing of the merger, Aiken Digital will strengthen their ranks with a few key leadership positions within Singapore & Malaysia operations. The agency will appoint Danny Murong as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) - Aiken Group, Zhi Wei Koh as the Creative Director, Joshua Ooi as the Project Management Office Lead (PMO) and Wei Liang Lee as the Technical Lead.

About Aiken Digital

Aiken Digital is an established growth agency that focuses on developing technology solutions powered by AI to ignite a new generation of growth for companies.

Aiken has a global footprint with 7 offices worldwide in Malaysia, Singapore, China and UK. Founded in 2006 and head-quartered in China, Aiken serves multiple large clients such as Mastercard, Sotheby, L'Oréal, and more.

About Onyx Island

Onyx Island's expertise in Digital Marketing, Social Media, UI/UX Design, Web Development, CRM Implementation & System Integration, Marketing & Sales Automation has helped key clients such as Beam Suntory, Cortina Watch, Luxottica, Philip Morris and Salesforce APAC build a positive user experience for their brands, fostering lasting and valuable relationships with their customers.

Founded in 2010, Onyx Island is headquartered in Singapore with regional operations in Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia.