AIM Vaccine Announces Global Offering Results, Offer Price of HK$16.16 per H Share

HONG KONG, Oct 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. ("AIM Vaccine" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 06660.HK), the second largest vaccine company in China in terms of 2021 approved lot release volume (excluding COVID-19 vaccines), today announced the allotment results of its Global Offering. The Offer Price is HK$16.16 per H share. Dealings in the H shares of the Company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") are expected to commence on 6 October 2022 (Thursday) in board lot of 200 H shares each.



The H shares initially offered under the International Offering were over-subscribed. The net proceeds from the Global Offering are intended for advancing R&D of vaccine candidates and continuing to enrich vaccine pipeline, funding the capital expenditure on the construction of new production facilities for new vaccine products, and investing in sales and marketing activities. The Company said, through one decade of organic growth and external resource integration, AIM Vaccine has become a major player in the Chinese vaccine industry. The official listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange marks an important milestone in the history of the development of AIM Vaccine, opening a new chapter for the Company's development. The successful listing shows the trust and support of global investors for the Company's business development, and lays a firm ground for the Company's long-term growth. Looking forward, AIM Vaccine will carry on accelerating the R&D and commercialization process of the pipeline of vaccine candidates, and become a world-class vaccine company, thereby continuing to create greater value for shareholders.





