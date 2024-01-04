AIMA, the global leader in e-mobility industry, participates in the CES Show for the first time, unveiling its global strategic blueprint

On January 9th, AIMA will host its first global press conference of 2024 during CES show, leading the new technological trend in global e-mobility.

From January 9th to 12th, 2024, the world's premier event for consumer electronics technology—the Consumer Electronics Show (CES)—will take place in Las Vegas. AIMA, one of the top electric e-mobility companies in China, will make its debut at this event, marking three significant milestones: the first time exhibiting at CES, the first overseas press conference, and the first global product launch. This move firmly establishes AIMA's global strategic presence.

In 2023, the CES attracted over 3,200 exhibitors from 173 countries, including 331 Fortune 500 companies and over 4,700 registered media. This year, the event is expected to host over 4,000 companies, making it an unprecedented gathering. AIMA's debut at CES underscores its commitment and ambition in the international market.

AIMA: 25-years industry benchmark and top e-mobility brand

Founded in 1999, the company has received numerous accolades, including being ranked first in the Chinese Brand Power Index (C-BPI) for multiple years and achieving a successful A-share listing in June 2021.

At the end of 2022, AIMA had over 30,000 retail stores globally, including 206 IBD channels in 19 states in the United States. In 2022, AIMA achieved a total revenue of ¥20.802 billion, not only entering the top 500 private manufacturing enterprises in China but also solidifying its position as a leader in the electric mobility industry.

Setting Industry Standards, Driving High-Quality Development

AIMA has played a crucial role in shaping industry standards by collaborating twice with the China National Institute of Standardization to define range standards. The company's continuous innovation in battery life and power technology, from the MAX engine to the Engine Core Power and the recent Engine 5 technology system, has elevated AIMA's position in the industry.

Bold Product Design Breaks the Mold

Focusing on fashion, AIMA has received recognition from authoritative institutions for its product design. The company's commitment to integrating technology and art has earned it prestigious international design awards. In 2023, AIMA collaborated with Pantone to release the AIMA Vitality Magenta, aligning electric mobility "color" with global fashion colors and launching the AIMA Sunny Day · Vitality Magenta Limited Edition.

AIMA's Debut at CES: Turning Global Spotlight to AIMA's Manufacturing

In its first appearance at CES, AIMA aligns with the show's focus on sustainable development and mobility technology. AIMA will showcase its "new strategy, new products, new partnerships" to kick off its global strategy with a new international brand image.

On January 9th, AIMA will host its first global press conference of 2024, unveiling a mysterious global debut model that represents high-tech and future travel. This event will showcase AIMA's strength as an advanced green travel technology and fashion company, its commitment to sustainable development, and its tribute to green fashion travel. AIMA invites global audiences to witness the power of "Made in China."

On January 9th, AIMA looks forward to meeting you at the exhibition (Booth: Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D; Booth Number: 56326). Let's together witness the new technological trend in global electric two-wheelers set in motion by AIMA.

