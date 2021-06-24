AIMS @ Bangkok Appoints CEO and Head of Operations

AIMS @ Bangkok certified for ISO/IEC 27001 and PCI-DSS

BANGKOK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AIMS Group ("AIMS"), Southeast Asia's leading carrier-neutral data centre services provider, has announced the appointments of Lim Peng Keong as Chief Executive Officer and Wiwat Srijaratsin as Head of Operations to drive the business growth and expansion of AIMS Data Centre (Thailand) Limited ("AIMS @ Bangkok"), its operations in Thailand.

As part of AIMS' ASEAN expansion plans, AIMS @ Bangkok bolsters its local presence in Thailand and is a key component of a network of interlinked data centres that AIMS' is building across the region. AIMS @ Bangkok is also modeled after AIMS' proven and successful business model of a carrier-neutral ecosystem where its customers can interconnect with various carriers, service providers and their partners within the network.

AIMS @ Bangkok is also able to leverage off the knowledge and expertise gained from AIMS' experience in the market as well as the connectivity offered via the international submarine and terrestrial fibre network of its parent company, TIME dotCom ("TIME").

In the short time that AIMS @ Bangkok has been operating, it has received certifications for both the ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), a testament of AIMS' proven processes and security compliance. Compliance and certification according to the standards set by ISO/IEC 27001 means that effective security controls and policies are in place to ensure information security. Further to that, PCI-DSS certification holds organisations to the highest standards for the storage, processing, and transfer of cardholder information.

This means that even enterprises in industries such as banking and financial services can rest assured that the most stringent security measures and policies are in place to minimise risk and ensure business continuity.

"We extend our warmest welcome to both Lim and Wiwat. AIMS @ Bangkok is in capable hands and the AIMS Group looks forward to building on the presence that we have established in Thailand as we work on fortifying our business in ASEAN," said Chiew Kok Hin, CEO of the AIMS Group.

Management Profiles

Lim Peng Keong was appointed to the position of CEO in April 2021 and is responsible for driving the strategic growth of the business in Thailand. Prior to this, he co-founded and held the position of CEO in a big data analytics company based in Bangkok. In the past, he has held board-level and senior management positions in a number of private and public-listed companies in both Malaysia and Thailand with primary responsibilities in the areas of strategic development and business intelligence analysis.

He holds an MBA, majoring in Human Resource Management, from the University of Nottingham Trent and a BSc (Hons) in Computing from the University of Portsmouth.

Wiwat Srijaratsin was appointed as Head of Operations in October 2020. He is responsible for the management of data centre operations processes, service delivery and the service support team. He has extensive experience in the IT and telecommunications industries covering the areas of network operations, risk management and strategic planning. In the past has worked for companies such as True Corporation, IBM and Dell.

He holds a Bachelor of Computer Science degree from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit www.aimsdatacentre.com/thailand.

About AIMS Data Centre Group

AIMS Data Centre Group (AIMS) is Southeast Asia's leading carrier-neutral data centre and managed services provider. As the anchor site for the MyIX in Malaysia and a reference site for the BKNIX in Thailand, it handles traffic and networks with international connectivity for customers from various industries. AIMS is headquartered in Malaysia with data centre presence in Kuala Lumpur, Cyberjaya and Penang. AIMS also counts data centre presence in key ASEAN cities in Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore. Visit www.aimsdatacentre.com/thailand for more information.