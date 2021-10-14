Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines offer four weekly designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights to Singapore

As of 21 October 2021 , Air France operates two weekly designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from Paris to Singapore .

As of 21 October 2021 , Air France will offer two weekly designated VTL flights from Paris-CDG every Thursday and Saturday until 31 October 2021 , and as of 1 November 2021 , every Friday and Sunday.

Through its hubs, Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport and Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport, Air France and KLM will tap into their complementary network and offer four weekly designated VTL flights and six weekly non-designated VTL flights to Singapore.

For details on VTL flight conditions, please visit Safe Travel Website

Roland Coppens, General Manager Air France KLM South East Asia and Oceania commented,

"We fully understand that people want to travel and reconnect with family and friends, and we are excited to resume leisure and business travel to Singapore. Air France and KLM have created a complementary network with four weekly designated VTL flights to Singapore, as well as six non-designated VTL flights from Paris and Amsterdam. With our extensive Air France KLM network, we are able to connect many VTL countries via our dual hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, with flexible ticket conditions."

Air France flight schedule from Paris to Singapore

Schedule Flight Number Day Departure Arrival Aircraft 21 October 2021

to 31 October 2021 AF208 Tuesday 21:05 15:55+1 B787 AF256 (VTL) Thursday Saturday 01 November 2021 to 26 March 2022 AF208 Tuesday 21:00 16:35+1 AF256 (VTL) Friday Sunday

Note : Flight AF256 on Tuesday 04 January 2022 will be exceptionally operated as a VTL flight Air France flights to Singapore are operated by Boeing B787-9 with 30 seats in Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Economy and 225 seats in Economy Class.

KLM flight schedule from Amsterdam to Singapore

Schedule Flight Number Day Departure Arrival Aircraft 21 October 2021

to 31 October 2021 KL835/KL837/KL839 Daily 21:15 15:45+1 B787/B77W 01 November 2021 to 26 March 2022 KL835/KL837/KL839 Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday 21:05 16:20+1 KL833 (VTL) Monday Saturday

KLM flights to Singapore are operated by: Boeing B777-300ER (77W) with 34 seats in World Business Class, 40 seats in Economy comfort and 334 seats in Economy Class.

Boeing B787 with 30 seats in World Business Class, 48 seats in Economy comfort and 216 seats in Economy Class.

For further information or to book:

Air France : airfrance.sg or call +65 6577 1155

About Air France-KLM

A global player with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group's main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance.

Air France-KLM is a leading airline Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a worldwide network, thanks to its strong brands Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme is one of the leaders in Europe with over 15 million members.

Together with its partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, Air France-KLM operates the largest transatlantic joint venture. Air France-KLM is also a member of the SkyTeam, the alliance dedicated to providing passengers with a more seamless travel experience at every step of their journey 19 member airlines working together across an extensive global network.

Air France-KLM is fully committed to sustainability and will accelerate to reduce its environmental food print. The aim is to make a significant contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals in connection with the Group's activities.

