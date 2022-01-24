Air Liquide and Pertamina to study low-carbon technology solutions in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Liquide and Pertamina, the Indonesian national energy company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the objective to explore the technological solutions which can support the decarbonization of Pertamina's activities in Indonesia. This partnership will contribute to Indonesia's efforts to decarbonize and meet its net zero ambition by 2060.

Under the framework of this MoU, Air Liquide Indonesia and Pertamina will perform joint research activities to explore the possibility of a long-term partnership allowing Pertamina to decarbonize its activities. Both parties will study solutions allowing to reduce CO 2 emissions on Pertamina's sites, among which Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCS/CCUS) solutions as well as solutions to produce low-carbon hydrogen.

Through this initiative, Air Liquide and Pertamina demonstrate a common commitment to explore and implement solutions which will contribute to the fight against global warming.

The project will leverage Air Liquide's extensive expertise in hydrogen and proven carbon capture technology portfolio while Pertamina will bring its experience in the energy sector.

Marloes Moerman, President Director of Air Liquide Indonesia, said : "Present in Indonesia for almost 30 years, Air Liquide is proud to collaborate with Pertamina to reduce the environmental footprint of its activities as to invest in the low-carbon future of Indonesia. In line with its sustainability objectives, which include reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, Air Liquide seeks to work with its customers toward a sustainable industry and to contribute to the development of a low-carbon society. We will do so thanks to the wide range of innovative solutions we have developed, which include low-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture solutions."

Fajriyah Usman, Vice President Corporate Communications of Pertamina said : "One of the efforts to support the country's ambition is the development of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS). At the same time, this partnership is in line with Pertamina's strategic energy transition program and commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emission. We are glad to partner with Air Liquide on this worthy mission."

About Air Liquide

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.