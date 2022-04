Air Products Signs Long-term Industrial Gases Supply Agreement with World-Leading Semiconductor Manufacturer in Asia

Air Products San Fu to Invest ~$900 Million in Ultra-high Purity Industrial Gas Facilities Supplying Customer's Advanced Fabs in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that Air Products San Fu Co. Ltd has been awarded by one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers to supply industrial gases to the customer's new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan.

Air Products San Fu will invest approximately $900 million to build, own and operate a number of state-of-the-art onsite plants to supply ultra-high purity nitrogen, oxygen, argon and hydrogen to the customer's advanced fabs in the complex.

"Air Products is honored to be selected once again by our strategic global customer to support their growth with advanced fabs in Kaohsiung," said Eugene Lu, president of Air Products San Fu. "This project reflects our strong commitment to growing with our electronics customers, building on decades of solid experience and a proven track record. This latest supply agreement also demonstrates our customer's confidence in our ability to meet their stringent safety, reliability, quality and operational requirements to successfully support their advanced semiconductor manufacturing."

A leading integrated gases supplier, Air Products has been serving the global electronics industry for more than 40 years, supplying critical industrial gases to many of the world's largest technology companies developing the next generation of semiconductors and displays for tablets, computers and mobile devices. This latest project win joins other major electronics-focused projects in Air Products' backlog.

"We are deploying the full breadth of our engineering, execution and operational expertise and expect to bring these essential industrial gas facilities onstream, enabling advanced chip production to help meet ever-increasing global demand," said Air Products' Chief Operating Officer Dr. Samir J. Serhan.

Air Products has been serving the Taiwan market through Air Products San Fu for 70 years and has established leading positions in key science industry parks with strong pipeline networks to serve its semiconductor and TFT-LCD customers. Air Products San Fu has approximately 800 employees and more than 20 production facilities serving diverse markets, including metal fabrication, glass, electronics, semiconductor, flat panel display and petrochemicals in Taiwan. The company is the first gas company in Taiwan awarded ISO9002 and ISO14000 certifications.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.