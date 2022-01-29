Air-Tro Recognized as Samsung Dealer Program Champion; Also Designated as Preferred Diamond Contractor by Mitsubishi Electric

Family-owned and operated Air-Tro Heating and Air Conditioning is recognized by not one, but two major ductless mini-split manufacturers for its outstanding HVAC product installers and service professionals. These prestigious designations both represent significant professional achievement within the HVAC industry.

—

Choosing a contractor with respected names like Samsung and Mitsubishi standing behind them means you are guaranteed the “best of the best” when it comes to HVAC service, product knowledge, and ductless mini split ac installation.

Our team is thrilled to announce that Air-Tro has been designated a preferred Diamond Contractor by Mitsubishi Electric and also presented with a Samsung Dealer Program Champion Award by US Air Conditioning Distributors. We’re really proud of everyone on our staff for the dedication, courtesy, and solid expertise that led to this recognition.

“Both of these designations are a real honor, and testament to the values each of our team members brings to every assignment,” says Air-Tro CEO Bob Helbing. “We’re committed to excellence, both in terms of the products we offer but also with the service we give. These awards offer even more opportunities to provide our customers with real value and expertise.”

Our Samsung Dealer Program Champion award, presented by US Air Conditioning Distributors, also ensures that Air-Tro has access to the latest technologies, product information and best practices for service and installation to provide for our customers. With this award, we’re also able to offer exclusive customer financing opportunities, post-sale support and more.

Mitsubishi Electric Cooling and Heating selects only the top rated heating and air conditioning companies in the United States as their premier-level product installers and service professionals. We at Air-Tro are now eligible to receive additional training, product support and more to help our customers get the very best. One extra perk? Only Preferred Diamond Contractors can offer their customers exclusive extended warranties on certain Mitsubishi products.

Not only is it an honor to be recognized by these industry leaders, but our customers will benefit as well. They can now take advantage of even more from choosing the HVAC company and ductless contractor so many Southlanders rely upon for their indoor comfort.

