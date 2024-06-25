Air-Tro Recognized as San Gabriel Valley’s Favorite Heating and Cooling Company in 2024 Readers' Choice Awards

The votes are in, and Air-Tro Heating & Air has been chosen as San Gabriel Valley's Favorite Air Conditioning and Heating Company for 2024.

For more information about Air-Tro, Inc. and their wide range of services, including AC repair, installations, and air quality systems, visit their website to discover what makes them the community favorite.

Readers from the Pasadena Star-News, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, and Whittier Daily News participated in the annual contest, sharing their opinions and votes on local businesses, places, and professionals. From arts and entertainment, to foods to professional services, there were more than 300 categories represented.

These distinctions play an important part in increasing public awareness of local companies that work hard to gain and keep the trust of their clients. The awards foster a sense of pride and success by honoring companies and service providers that go above and beyond in providing great customer service.

In response to winning the award, President Bob Helbing stated, "We'd like to express our gratitude to our customers for their support and votes. Since our founding over 50 years ago, we've focused on our customers' comfort and needs. It's rewarding to see this dedication acknowledged. A heartfelt thanks to our skilled and professional team whose hard work made this award possible."

As a family-owned business that has been serving the community for over five decades, Air-Tro is deeply integrated into the local area. Situated at the base of the San Gabriel foothills, their team not only works but lives within the communities they serve. They understand the challenges of finding the right heating and cooling solutions, whether it's a business seeking cost-effective commercial units or a family needing modern home systems. Air-Tro offers the expertise, experience, and variety that customers can trust.

About the company: Air-Tro, Inc. Air Conditioning & Heating has been keeping Pasadena, CA and surrounding areas comfortable since 1969. This one-stop full-service HVAC company provides factory trained technicians, state-of-the-art equipment as well as the leading brands and parts for custom installs, repairs and maintenance for residential and commercial properties. The award-winning company is widely known for its quality, speed, and unparalleled customer support. For more information, please visit airtro.com.

