AirAsia's directors gave nod to Tony Fernandes

PETALING JAYA - The directors of the AIRASIA Group gave their nod in 2010 to efforts by Tan Sri Tony Fernandes (pic) to build the AirAsia brand through sponsorships, said sources.

The board of AIRASIA X had approved amounts of up to US$250 million (S$350 million) sought for a sponsorship strategy via a Formula One racing team.

The sponsorship was a way to lift the AirAsia brand and allow it to be a globally recognisable brand, said a source.

Fernandes and his business partner Datuk Kamarudin Meranun have been under the spotlight for allegations of corruption involving monies paid for the sponsorship of the Caterham Formula 1 racing team after it was reported that Airbus will pay a record-breaking settlement of 3.6 billion (S$5.4 billion) in penalties after admitting to bribery across its international business.

The UK SFO allegations concern a US$50 million sponsorship between Caterham Formula 1 racing team, which was founded by Fernandes, and Airbus's former parent, EADS, between the years of 2013 and 2015.

The AirAsia Group has rejected allegations of wrongdoing involving sponsorship of a sports team linked to the two AirAsia and AirAsia X executives.

Part of the documents released after the settlement between Airbus and SFO of the UK include a trail of emails that show the interactions between Airbus and the key decision makers of AirAsia and AirAsia X.

Based on the document findings that have now become public records, the source claims there are mismatches between the timelines of some of the emails released and the charges levied against Airbus by the SFO.

The source said the content of the emails released before Oct 2013 were not part of the charge against Airbus.

Prior to Oct 2013, AirAsia secured sponsorships totalling US$66 million from Airbus that was not related to the charge brought by the SFO as the sponsorship amounts of an additional US$50 million in the charge sheet were from Oct 2013 to Jan 2015.

"Thus, how can emails for sponsorships that had already happened from 2010 to 2011 be used as evidence for sponsorships in 2013 to 2015?" asked the source.

As Airbus has said that the payments to the sports team were intended to secure or reward improper favour by them in respect of that business, the next question to ask is whether Fernandes acted improperly and did he overbuy planes for AirAsia just to secure the sponsorship?