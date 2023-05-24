Aire Capital Asset Management (L) Ltd Launches AIRESCAN, The Next-Gen AI-Powered Trading System

Airescan is an Artificial Intelligence engine that makes trading simpler and enjoyable for everyone.

Aire Capital is proud to announce the launch of AIRESCAN‚ the AI-powered trading system that's transforming the way investors trade in the stock market.

With over 40 years of research and development behind it, AIRESCAN boasts cutting-edge technology that accurately determines the entry price, target price, and stop loss of the stocks it picks. The platform is applicable to any investment instrument, spanning across the international financial landscape, be it equities, futures, cryptocurrencies or any other.

In the past 12 months alone, AIRESCAN has exceeded expectations, returning a cumulative profit of 146.91% since March 2022, with an average win rate of 77.85%. It's one of the most effective trading systems on the market, making it an ideal solution for traders and investors of all levels.

"Our team has worked hard to develop AIRESCAN, and the result is a powerful trading system that uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze market trends and provide investors with insights into the stock market," says Aire Capital's Chief Commercial Officer, Ahmad Aliff A S Ahmad Shariffuddin.

AIRESCAN is easy to use, with a user-friendly interface that provides accurate, reliable, and real-time data. It's accessible to both experienced and novice investors, making it the perfect tool for anyone looking to make informed investment decisions.

Users can sign up for a free trial or choose from different plans according to their needs and preferences. The AIRESCAN system can optimize a portfolio by generating positions, switching from one exchange to another across the world as markets open and close according to their time zones.

"Our mission has always been to create innovative solutions that empower investors with knowledge and insight, and we believe that AIRESCAN is a perfect example of this commitment," adds the CCO.

To take advantage of this opportunity, to revolutionize your investment strategy and learn more about AIRESCAN visit https://www.a﻿irescan.com.



Disclaimer: Figures mentioned represent historical cumulative returns of AIRESCAN and is not indicative of future performance.

