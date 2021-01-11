Airnov Made Its Debut at CPhI China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airnov Healthcare Packaging made its debut successfully at the CPhI China 2020 at Shanghai New International Expo Center on December 16-18. The global leader in healthcare packaging attended the event with its latest innovations including HAT® IN desiccant vial and laser-marked desiccant canister, underscoring its position to lead product innovation and the benefits its desiccants and oxygen scavengers deliver for the markets for pharmaceutical, diagnostic and nutraceutical products.

2020 was everything but an ordinary year, with unprecedented challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic proliferating around the globe has changed the way we work and live. The pandemic has made people pay more attention to their health, and the medical packaging sector has seen the incredible coexistence of opportunities and challenges. According to the latest data, China's pharmaceutical market is expected to grow at a rate of 14-17%. With increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and improving healthcare systems, China will become one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of pharmaceutical consumption[1]. So it is now a topic of common concern how to improve production efficiencies and package capacities.

Standout Airnov HAT® IN vial

The HAT IN vial utilizes Airnov's advanced desiccant polymer (ADP) technology integrated into the vial itself to provide a high moisture barrier as well as excellent moisture adsorption. The vial is designed to be easily integrated into automated filling lines for fast, reliable production. It is the latest offering in Airnov's active and ergonomic vials, joining the HAT SNAP and HAT IN SNAP vials currently available on the market.

The ADP technology combines the ease of design and production of plastics with the moisture adsorption properties of desiccants to create a vial lining ideal for moisture-sensitive products such as diagnostic test strips. The ADP material is injected molded to fit snugly in the HAT IN cavity, providing a high barrier to external moisture while also adsorbing moisture on the vial's headspace. The ergonomic hinged lid closes tight with an audible click to further keep moisture ingress at a minimum, protecting even high-sensitivity glucose test strips.

These features also make the HAT IN a perfect container for nutraceuticals, such as probiotics. Molecular sieve packets are widely used throughout the industry to protect these moisture sensitive supplements but require larger bottles due to the volume of desiccant. The HAT IN vial's space saving design protects the same amount of product in a smaller footprint, increasing the number of containers per shipment. The container is delivered to customers closed, minimizing moisture exposure before being filled and sealed on automated filling lines. The HAT IN meets US FDA, China FDA, and EU regulations, with regulatory statements available upon request.

Airnov received 2020 InnoPack Awards

At the event, Airnov's incredible packaging products not only drew a lot of attention from industry professionals and experts, but also were granted the new InnoPack Awards in recognition of the leading desiccant-integrated packaging system they deliver. This testified Airnov's practices in product quality, safety and compliance, and its great contribution to the pharmaceutical industry with its technical strength and expertise. Currently, Airnov has three global research and development centers, as well as Arsenal Capital Partners' healthcare industry expertise. The aim is to leverage these resources to deliver sustainable and versatile packaging solutions.



"This is the very first time for Airnov to attend CPhI China as a new brand," said Albert Zhao, General Manager of Airnov Asia Pacific. "At Airnov, we build upon a 65-years-plus legacy of delivering high-quality, plastic injection and packaging solutions. The new HAT IN launched in the Chinese market allows us to expand our core medical packaging business. And, as the safety requirements of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical supplement packaging continue to increase, Airnov will spare no efforts to meet the actual needs of customers by delivering exceptional service, innovation and sustainability."